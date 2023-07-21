Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Surprising Origin of Tony Stark's Iconic Look in Original Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr.'s days as Iron Man may or may not be over, as the actor is rumored to appear in an upcoming Avengers movie, and fans are super excited to see him return. Whether or not the actor may return is fun to think about, but Downey is more focused on his next big project. Downey is currently doing press for his latest film, Oppenheimer, and he recently appeared in a new video interview for Vanity Fair that has the actor break down his most iconic roles, including Iron Man. The Iron Man star revealed some pretty cool things about the first solo film he appeared in, including the origin of one of his looks as Tony Stark in the film.

"Anytime I was with Jeff Bridges and maybe even more so with Paltrow, you just felt that there was this chemistry where you always kind of got the definitive version of a scene, whether it was loosely scripted or a little bit more prepared," Downey revealed. "Well there's a scene where his doing a weapons test and he says 'Is it better to be feared or respected? Is it too much to ask for both?', and John and I were literally writing that line for line as we went along shooting it that day. And I put on sunglasses because it was all on the cue cards. It was that kind of thing where you go, it's more important that we feel like we're just coming up with this and we like it and there's no trick we can't employ to cover the fact that we're kind of making it up as we go along. But again, because you have that huge cluster bomb explosion in back of him, because the air mover kind of pushed me forward and it was just one of those days."

Marvel Studios Producer Gives Bad News on Robert Downey Jr. Returning as Iron Man

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum of Solace producer Stephen Broussard recently gave fans who were expecting Downey to return as Iron Man some bad news. According to Broussard, Marvel Studios is mainly focusing on introducing new characters and actors into the MCU. With all that being said, it could still all be a rouse, and Downey may appear in a future film.

"I think one of the meta-narratives of Phase Four was about new characters. It was about new people stepping into mantles," Broussard recently said. "If you look at, like, Cassie [Lang in Quantumania] getting a suit and Kate Bishop [in Hawkeye], new characters being introduced like Jack in Werewolf by Night. After these first 10 years of Marvel storytelling, torches are being passed, like with Robert Downey Jr.no longer being [on the] table and stuff like that. So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront which, again, has always happened in the comics."

Downey appears next in the Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer. Universal describes the film as follows, "Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan. Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX® black and white analogue photography."

