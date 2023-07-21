Robert Downey Jr. Tells the Story of the Avengers Cast Tattoo

Back in 2019, five of the six original Avengers got matching tattoos -- the Avengers "A" logo blended with a six. The sixth Avenger, who didn't get one, was Mark Ruffalo, who designed the tattoo. And apparently Robert Downey, Jr. is still trying to convince Ruffalo to give in to peer pressure. Discussing his tattoos -- he has sixth, the most recent being the Avengers tattoo -- on Wired's Autocorrect interview with Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, Downey

Ruffalo has said in the past that he's "working up the courage" to get the tattoo, although -- like Downey -- he has joked that really, it was just an anti-establishment streak that led him to decline it.

"That happened the evening of the premiere of Infinity War," Downey told Nolan. "Scarlett got it first, then CE got it, then I got it, then JR got it, then Chris Hemsworth got it -- even though he was a little tentative about it, and seemed to overreact to the pain. And then MR said I'm not getting that tattoo -- I don't want to be part of your Hollywood inside game, to which I applauded."

Then he mouthed "f--k you, Mark" to the camera.

In actuality, Ruffalo doesn't seem to be as judgmental as that might make him sound; he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show at the time, "It's not over yet. There's still another movie," before relenting and admitting his apprehension comes from his fear of needles.

"Also, I've kind of got a punk rock soul, and I felt like, 'Dude, everyone has tattoos,'" Ruffalo said. "I'm going to be punk rock and not get the tattoo!"

"Honestly," he added more seriously, "I feel left out, and I'm working up the courage to get needled."

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Academy Award® nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence. Oppenheimer also stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar® nominated actor, writer and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh.

The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan.

Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX® black and white analogue photography.

Oppenheimer will be in theaters on July 21.

https://comicbook.com/movies/news/christopher-nolans-oppenheimer-trailer-released/#