Star Wars: Rogue One Trends as Fans Share Love for the Spinoff Film

Thanksgiving is upon us, and it's a chance for everyone to express gratitude for a wide array of things in life. For some, it's their friends and family, for others, it's their health and prosperity in an unpredictable year. And for a swath of Star Wars fans, this Thanksgiving has been a chance to share their love for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The 2016 film started trending on social media on Thursday, as fans and critics of the film alike have discussed whether or not it is among the best Star Wars films in the franchise.

The spinoff film, which followed a ragtag band of rebels in the moments leading up to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, was definitely a success when it was initially released, but its creative choices and differences from the main franchise have definitely been polarizing over the years. But by and large, it seems like people are going out of their way to praise the film, revisit its key moments, and share their hype for the upcoming Disney+ prequel series surrounding Diego Luna's Rogue One character, Cassian Andor. Some are even questioning if this celebration means Rogue One is now a "Thanksgiving movie". Here are just a few of those responses.