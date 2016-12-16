Star Wars: Rogue One Trends as Fans Share Love for the Spinoff Film
Thanksgiving is upon us, and it's a chance for everyone to express gratitude for a wide array of things in life. For some, it's their friends and family, for others, it's their health and prosperity in an unpredictable year. And for a swath of Star Wars fans, this Thanksgiving has been a chance to share their love for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The 2016 film started trending on social media on Thursday, as fans and critics of the film alike have discussed whether or not it is among the best Star Wars films in the franchise.
The spinoff film, which followed a ragtag band of rebels in the moments leading up to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, was definitely a success when it was initially released, but its creative choices and differences from the main franchise have definitely been polarizing over the years. But by and large, it seems like people are going out of their way to praise the film, revisit its key moments, and share their hype for the upcoming Disney+ prequel series surrounding Diego Luna's Rogue One character, Cassian Andor. Some are even questioning if this celebration means Rogue One is now a "Thanksgiving movie". Here are just a few of those responses.
Rogue One is trending because it’s the best Star Wars film pic.twitter.com/7iTAINhFIK— Sarah Pettus (@pettus89) November 26, 2020
How people dislike Rogue One is beyond my comprehension. https://t.co/480hUnGdpx— TalkingWithMyHans (@TalkWithMyHans_) November 26, 2020
actually it’s called Thanksgiving because it’s the day we give thanks for Rogue One— Jim does a Star War (@ObsKenobs) November 26, 2020
Rogue One is the best Disney-Era Star Wars film and it's not close. pic.twitter.com/3DuTHIvINe— BLH (@BLH1999) November 26, 2020
Rogue One trending as it should...I wish I could watch this scene for the first time again cause I was in awe pic.twitter.com/oJhuZwHKIe— Nigella's leopard print knifeˣ⁷ | pure era (@baoofwao) November 26, 2020
Rogue One was absolutely better than Rise of Skywalker. And the rest of the films tbh.— Abolish "Incrementalism" in Politics (@AghastFurious) November 26, 2020
Me when I hear that Rogue One is trending: pic.twitter.com/JirnaidLTn— Noor-Hal (@noorhal) November 26, 2020
Rogue One is trending, so just want to give thanks to a movie that came at the right moment to give me hope in a truly dark place. Stories have power, y’all! pic.twitter.com/vN5ZberOIv— Fleming Beaver (@flemsace) November 26, 2020
The Vader Scene from Rogue One is the Greatest Vader scene ever on film pic.twitter.com/y6m3dKCJIF— Ziggy (@mrjafri) November 26, 2020
society if y’all realized that rogue one is the best star wars film ever made pic.twitter.com/hfm2KYOGhw— castiel is a socialist (@castieIsgf) November 26, 2020