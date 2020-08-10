Star Wars: Diego Luna Reveals How Coronavirus Affected Rogue One Prequel Series

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has affected production on television and film projects around the world. The Star Wars television projects headed to Disney+ are no exception. While The Mandalorian's second season managed to escape from suffering any delays, the upcoming Rogue One prequel series wasn't as lucky. The series focuses on the Rebel spy Cassian Andor, with Rogue One star Diego Luna reprising the role. Luna tells The Guardian that the coronavirus did disrupt the series but that it is getting back on track, though he doesn't want to rush into anything that could get the cast and crew of the show sick.

"Shooting is starting around the world, so slowly, we're going back, but there's no rush," Luna says. "To me, what this pandemic brought to my attention is that there [are] priorities. We have to be cautious, and we have to be wise on when and how to go back. And the how is the most important, because if we go back to be who we were, we've wasted our opportunity, we wasted a major opportunity of rethinking and reinventing much of the stuff we believed was crucial and essential that clearly is not."

According to an unconfirmed synopsis for the series, the Rogue One prequel "Follows the adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor, which he originated in the 2016 film. The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

In April, Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy became the new showrunner on the series, replacing Stephen Schiff. Along with Luna reprising his role as Andor, Alan Tudyk returns to voice the droid K-2SO, and Genevieve O'Reilly returns as Mon Mothma. The series also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller.

In a February interview, Luna expressed his excitement about returning to the Star Wars universe. "To have more time to develop the character, and to pilot a little longer, you know?" he said. "It's amazing. When you're piloting, the thing actually moves, you know? It's fantastic. I just wanted to do more and more and more. But to be honest, it was something I really wanted to happen, and I'm glad it's happening."

In addition to the Cassian Andor series and The Mandalorian, there is also a live-action Obi-Wan Kenobi series and another Star Wars show from the creator of Russian Doll in development for Disney+, plus the animated Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch.

