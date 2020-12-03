Roku Trends After HBO Max Announces Huge Movie Releases For 2021
In case you missed it, WarnerMedia announced today that every movie slated for 2021 will be released in both theatres and on HBO Max. "We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. "No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021." This news has caused a whole lot of chatter on social media, and one major topic of discussion has been Roku.
HBO Max is not currently available to watch on Roku devices. We've heard recent reports that HBO Max and Roku might be closing in on a deal, but nothing has been confirmed. Now that HBO Max is getting a huge slate of movies like Wonder Woman 1984, Dune, The Suicide Squad, Matrix 4, Godzilla vs Kong, Mortal Kombat, and more; Roku users are desperate for access on their device. Here are some of the tweets from Twitter users who are hoping a deal is reached with HBO Max as well as some jokes about their inability to come together...
RIP Us
My condolences to all Roku users. https://t.co/jfVLumR37x— Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) December 3, 2020
So Sad
When you have HBO Max but can't watch it because you have Roku. pic.twitter.com/9wyTfbcd7j— ashley (@littlegnome16) December 3, 2020
Kiss Already
Also, this would be a RILL GOOD TIME for @roku and @hbomax to kiss and make up, please and thank you.— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) December 3, 2020
There Are Ways Around It...
If I were a person with Roku who wanted to watch my HBO Max, I would simply airstream it to the screen from my phone, since Roku now has a setup for that.— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) December 3, 2020
...But We Still Want This
Ok. But HBO MAX... Roku... when?— Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) December 3, 2020
Time Is a Factor
Soooo HBO Max and Roku *have* to agree to a deal soon right? And by soon, maybe, immediately? pic.twitter.com/tVxErxFBPx— Matt Hambidge (@MattHambidge) December 3, 2020
We Are Fragile, Roku
All these movies coming to HBO Max in 2021.
Waiting on you to stop playing with our emotions, Roku pic.twitter.com/1yFncWlfgf— Edward Bowser (@etbowser) December 3, 2020
Waiting Like
Warner Bros: We're putting all our upcoming movies on HBO Max.— Spencer Campbell (@Scambl) December 3, 2020
People with Amazon and Roku: pic.twitter.com/wVFDbxQ31z
Harsh
what if theaters are murdered just because Warners forgot to make a deal with Roku and Amazon before launching HBO Max— David Sims (@davidlsims) December 3, 2020
Don't Get Confused
Roku is trending, but instead of the streaming service it should've been THIS Roku pic.twitter.com/Z7xX9ZIVih— 🎄 Orcament 🎄 (@Orca_Whatever) December 3, 2020
Roku Forever
Please know that I am the kind of person who wants to consume what is on HBOMax, but am reluctant to switch from Roku because I would miss the silent purple scrolling fictional cityscape screensaver, which is truly my favorite TV show & what I watch most.— Caissie (@Caissie) December 3, 2020