Roku Trends After HBO Max Announces Huge Movie Releases For 2021

In case you missed it, WarnerMedia announced today that every movie slated for 2021 will be released in both theatres and on HBO Max. "We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. "No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021." This news has caused a whole lot of chatter on social media, and one major topic of discussion has been Roku.

HBO Max is not currently available to watch on Roku devices. We've heard recent reports that HBO Max and Roku might be closing in on a deal, but nothing has been confirmed. Now that HBO Max is getting a huge slate of movies like Wonder Woman 1984, Dune, The Suicide Squad, Matrix 4, Godzilla vs Kong, Mortal Kombat, and more; Roku users are desperate for access on their device. Here are some of the tweets from Twitter users who are hoping a deal is reached with HBO Max as well as some jokes about their inability to come together...