Movie Fans React to The Suicide Squad, Dune, Godzilla vs Kong, and More Going Straight to HBO Max
WarnerMedia dropped some huge news today when they announced all of their 2021 films will be released on HBO Max as well as in movie theatres. The slate of movies includes The Suicide Squad, Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong, Matrix 4, Mortal Kombat, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Tom & Jerry, The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Reminiscence, Malignant, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, and Cry Macho. Naturally, people have taken to social media to express their feelings about the news.
While some people are worried about the fate of movie theatres, others are excited about the prospect of catching the flicks at home. However, some folks are focusing on specific films. Many people don't want to see big movies like Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong on the small screen while other people are grateful for the option. You can check out some reactions from films fans about specific 2021 movies below:
Some Folks Are Excited
Genuinely excited to watch In The Heights, Space Jam 2, Matrix 4, and Suicide-Squad-But-Good-This-Time from the comfort of my blanket fort. https://t.co/3CTWkg4JMF— Derrick Sanskrit (@ducktastic) December 3, 2020
Some Aren't Having It
Imagine wanting to see a film called Godzilla Vs Kong for the first time on your TV.— Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) December 3, 2020
Big Screen Moments
I personally want to wait until this is over so I can cry my eyes out when I see The Matrix 4 title appear on a giant movie theater screen https://t.co/THnK6weuzd— Tyler Denering (@TyamiVice) December 3, 2020
You Have to Laugh
Cannot wait for GODZILLA VS KONG VS MY KID ASKING IF HE CAN HAVE GRAHAM CRACKERS VS THE PHONE RINGING VS MY KID SAYING "BUT CAN I WATCH POKEMON IN THE OTHER ROOM" VS BUFFERING— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) December 3, 2020
Points Were Made
At least I can now watch DUNE as the makers intended: naked on my couch— Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) December 3, 2020
Celebrate...
GVK, DUNE AND THE SUICIDE SQUAD LETS GOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/EQEDNwltYs pic.twitter.com/VFLd8vjZDI— ◥ 𝙉𝙀𝘽 ◤ | ACAB | #BLM 🏳️🌈 (@Neb153) December 3, 2020
...or Not
me after breaking into my local abandoned movie theatre to hallucinate Dune 2 on the big screen as a metal bar from the collapsing ceiling falls and crushes my skull, killing me instantly pic.twitter.com/OoaA67JE4b— guy (@gmrdth) December 3, 2020
So Many Jokes
Dune worm apparently too big to be shown on the big screen, won't be in theaters until they make a bigger screen— A Mr. Chau Christmas🎄 (@Srirachachau) December 3, 2020
The Price Factor
The Suicide Squad, Matrix 4, Mortal Kombat & more all drop on release day on HBO MAX??? At no extra cost????
That’s a massive W pic.twitter.com/KRMokKx1RH— Tyler (@Nanogenix) December 3, 2020
Depends on the Movie
I love going to the movies, but I don’t have to see everything on the big screen. So, the option to see new movies on HBO Max the same day works for me.
But when it comes to WW84, Dune, Suicide Squad, Godzilla vs. Kong and Matrix 4? You betcha I’m seeing those in theaters.— Sean (@SeanJ8) December 3, 2020
Luckily, Batman Is 2022
I’ll be watching suicide squad, Godzilla and mortal kombat in my living room🙌🏾☺️
But I have to watch the new Batman movie in the theaters... THATS A MUST https://t.co/moKq1BuZba— Connorterry26 (@ConnorTerry) December 3, 2020
Compromise For Safety
The thing is if I can safely see DUNE and THE SUICIDE SQUAD and MATRIX 4 in a theater I don’t care if it’s on my TV. I’m going anyway because I want to see these movies HUGE. But yeah for the time being this will be a good compromise. Because again: SAFETY— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) December 3, 2020