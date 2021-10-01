Movie Fans React to The Suicide Squad, Dune, Godzilla vs Kong, and More Going Straight to HBO Max

WarnerMedia dropped some huge news today when they announced all of their 2021 films will be released on HBO Max as well as in movie theatres. The slate of movies includes The Suicide Squad, Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong, Matrix 4, Mortal Kombat, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Tom & Jerry, The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Reminiscence, Malignant, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, and Cry Macho. Naturally, people have taken to social media to express their feelings about the news.

While some people are worried about the fate of movie theatres, others are excited about the prospect of catching the flicks at home. However, some folks are focusing on specific films. Many people don't want to see big movies like Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong on the small screen while other people are grateful for the option. You can check out some reactions from films fans about specific 2021 movies below: