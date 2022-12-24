Ronan Vibert, Saving Mr. Banks and The Borgias Actor, Dead at 58

Ronan Vibert, a film and television actor notable for a four decade career on the big and small screen, has died. Deadline brings word of his passing, with Vibert's management confirming he passed away on Thursday, December 22 "after a short illness," he is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1985, Vibert quickly found his way onto television, appearing in multiple BBC and ITV shows including the miniseries Traffik, which would inspire Steven Soderbergh's film of the same name; plus, Birds of a Feather, Jeeves and Wooster, The Scarlet Pimpernel alongside Richard E. Grant, and The Mrs Bradley Mysteries with Diana Rigg. Vibert also appeared in the short-lived TV spin-off of Highlander, plus HBO's Rome, Agatha Christie's Poirot for ITV, and in the hit Showtime series The Borgias.

Genre fans may recognize Vibert from his many appearances in horror and similar franchises including the likes of an episode of the classic series Tales from the Crypt, the Willem Dafor-starring Shadow of the Vampire, another vampire with 2014's Luke Evans-starring film Dracula Untold, and also in multiple episodes of Penny Dreadful.

Vibert would also star in hit shows like Hatfields and McCoys, the Emmy-darling with Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton, plus appearances on Johnathan Strange and Mr Norrell, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, and NCIS LA. Two of his final roles for Amazon Prime Video's Electric Dreams and Carnival Row.