Female ‘Rush Hour’ Reboot Reportedly in the Works

Odd-pair action franchise Rush Hour is taking a page out of the playbook of rival ’90 – ’00s odd-pair action movie franchise Bad Boys, by adding a female-centric spinoff to the franchise. However, unlike Bad Boys‘ sister TV series LA’s Finest, this Rush Hour female spinoff will be a movie project, and it apparently has one big star already attached!

THS is dropping the report of this female Rush Hour spinoff film, and the site also reports that Chinese superstar BingBing Li (The Meg) has been attached in the Jackie Chan role. There’s no word yet on who would take over the Chris Tucker role (but it’s not hard to think that names like Tiffany Haddish *must* be circulating).

Rush Hour first hit movie theaters in 1998, and became a breakout international smash, earning $244 million worldwide on a $30 – 35 million budget. It established Friday star Chris Tucker as a legitimate box office draw, and gave Jackie Chan’s already accomplished career a whole new lease on life, by giving the martial arts his first big Hollywood movie success. Ironically, the anticipation of having Chan make the jump to American cinema inspired one of his fans enough to create a database rating and ranking Jackie Chan movies by collecting the reviews and scoring them. That little site, released just before Rush Hour hit theaters, would become Rotten Tomatoes!

While this Rush Hour female spinoff supposedly heads into production, the main series is reportedly gearing up for Rush Hour 4. Here’s what Chris Tucker told reporters, earlier this year:

“Jackie Chan wants to do it, I want to do it, [the] studio wants to do it, so we’re trying to get it together… I was definitely down as long as it comes together right. And it looks like it’s coming together right… gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.”

Chan has previously added that they want to come back and do it again for the love of the franchise and fans, more so than a paycheck:

“It’s not about the money! It’s about being the right time to make it. Otherwise, Rush Hour 4 we’re all old men. I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do Rush Hour 4.’”

