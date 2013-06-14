Russell Crowe Says Man Of Steel Will Change Henry Cavill’s Life

Man Of Steel definitely appears to be the movie to beat this year, as the film continues to generate very positive buzz. Each release of new footage from the Man Of Steel seems to increase the excitement level for the film, and the entire cast is winning rave reviews for the glimpses so far of their performances. For some established cast members, Man Of Steel will be just another brick in the wall of their illustrious careers. However, for one cast member in particular, Man Of Steel will likely be the film that elevates him to super star status. Henry Cavill is already considered an emerging talent, but Man Of Steel is definitely his most high profile role to date. As the central character in Man Of Steel, all eyes will be on Henry Cavill. So will Henry Cavill become a breakout star in Man Of Steel? His fellow cast member Russell Crowe certainly seems to think so. Earlier today, Russell Crowe tweeted, "Just contemplating how massive the change in life young Henry Cavill is about to deal with. @ManofSteelMovie is excellent." Russell Crowe got to see an early screening of Man Of Steel back on May 11, and the veteran actor seems to be impressed with the film. In addition to pointing out how Henry Cavill's life will change, Crowe has heaped some other praised on the film over the last several days. On the day after seeing the film, Crowe tweeted, "Thinking of @ManofSteelMovie moments as I walked around today...that is the sign of a good film Zach Snyder,well done. Michael Shannon rocks." Crowe also tweeted, "Some of the things I liked about @ManofSteelMovie, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Michael Shannon, what a cast!" Man Of Steel opens at movie theaters in the United States on June 14, 2013.