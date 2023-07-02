Russell Crowe Says "They Should Be F—Ing Paying Me" To Answer Gladiator 2 Questions

A Gladiator sequel is currently in the works with Ridley Scott returning to direct, and the cast has many movie fans excited for the follow-up. While the sequel will feature the return of Connie Nielsen as Lucilla and Djimon Hounsou as Juba, the original movie's star will not be appearing in the film. Despite the fact that Russell Crowe's Maximus died in Gladiator, there were previously written sequel ideas that would have seen the actor return as an immortal version of the character. However, Crowe has repeatedly confirmed he's not returning to the role that earned him an Oscar back in 2001. In fact, he recently he told journalists at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival (via Variety) that he's sick of answering questions about the movie.

"They should be f*cking paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in," Crowe said. "It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life."

He added, "I don't know anything about the cast, I don't know anything about the plot. I am dead! But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can't think of this movie being anything other than spectacular."

Crowe said something similar when previously taking to Collider, saying again that he's "jealous" of the new movie's cast.

"I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life," Crowe explained. "It's something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I've been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible. Here it is, it's 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, Gladiator is going to be showing on primetime TV. And you don't always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart."

Who Is Starring in Gladiator 2?

The follow-up is set to star Paul Mescal, who will be taking over the role of Lucius, the part played by Spencer Treat Clark in the first film. The movie is also set to feature Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, and Stranger Things' favorite Joseph Quinn. The line-up originally included Eternals and The Banshees of Inisherin star, Barry Keoghan, but it was reported by Deadline that the actor had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

According to the report, Keoghan was going to play Emperor Geta, a role that has now gone to Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus). Gladiator 2 has also added Moon Knight star, May Calamawy. Other additions to the cast include Lior Raz (6 Underground), Peter Mensah (Avatar), and Matt Lucas (Bridesmaids). Derek Jacobi was also included on the cast list, and will be reprising his role as Gracchus from the first film.

Stay tuned for more updates about the Gladiator sequel.