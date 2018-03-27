Russell Crowe Assures Fans It’s Him On Twitter

Believe it or not, but there are some social media users who relish in impersonating the identities of others. While it’s unclear exactly what caused him to confirm his identity, Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe took to his Twitter account to remind his nearly three million followers that the account was, in fact, his own.

The actor reminded his fans, “This is my twitter account. It’s verified. Has a blue tick. Same with my Facebook and Instagram. Don’t be fooled by imposters … even though I’m actually an imposter as a career… i am the actual imposter not an imposter of the imposter … anyway, good luck with everything.”

Sadly, the actor might want to pretend he’s someone else for a little while, as one of his recent big budget projects, The Mummy, became a financial and critical disappointment.

The Tom Cruise-starring film was meant to kick off the Dark Universe of films, which were to feature reboots of the classic Universal Monsters. In addition to Cruise’s involvement, Crowe debuted as Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde, characters he was slated to portray in their own film, while Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp were also attached to star in films based on Frankenstein’s Monster and the Invisible Man, respectively.

The Mummy earned $409 million worldwide, but domestically only took in $80 million. With a reported budget of $125 million, it wasn’t a complete financial flop, yet the lackluster domestic totals seemingly doomed the planned shared universe.

The critical reaction to the film didn’t help matters much, with review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes calculating a 16% positive rating with over 200 reviews submitted. Of the film, the site reads, “Lacking the campy fun of the franchise’s most recent entries and failing to deliver many monster-movie thrills, The Mummy suggests a speedy unraveling for the Dark Universe.”

The next chapter in the Dark Universe was set to be The Bride of Frankenstein with director Bill Condon at the helm. After multiple delays and a failure to confirm an actress for the titular role, the film was scrapped indefinitely.

For all the details on future Crowe projects, you can make sure to follow him on Twitter, as he guarantees his account is really run by him.

