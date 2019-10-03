Cherry: Ciara Bravo to Co-Star With Tom Holland in Avengers: Endgame Directors’ Next Film

After taking on a total of four comic book adaptations for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the last of which being Avengers: Endgame — the biggest box office hit in cinematic history — directors Joe and Anthony Russo now looking to tell a story that’s much more down to earth. The next directorial effort from the Russo Brothers will be a film called Cherry, based on the bestselling novel from Nico Walker and starring none other than Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland. On Thursday, with production set to begin in Cleveland, the rest of the cast for the upcoming film was revealed.

Variety broke the news that Ciara Bravo, best known for her work on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, will star opposite Holland in Cherry. Bill Skarsgard, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Kyle Harvey have also joined the cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We were drawn to Cherry given our personal experience from Cleveland, as well as the important need to share stories like these,” the Russo Brothers said in a statement. “As Cleveland natives ourselves, it means a lot to us to be able to film in our hometown. We shot the exteriors for Winter Soldier here, we are excited to return home to our roots.”

The Cherry novel is based on the true story of it’s author, who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD after returning home from a military stint in Iraq. He eventually fell into an opioid addiction and started robbing banks. Walker was arrested and convicted in 2011, scheduled to be released next year.

Cherry will be co-produced by the Russos’ AGBO Films and Hideaway Entertainment. Jonathan Gray and Matthew Roberts will produce for Hideaway, alongside the Russo Brothers.

“We have been fans of the Russo brothers since their first feature film, Pieces, and are very excited to work with them and AGBO Films on Cherry, a fantastic story told by two of the greatest storytellers,” said Gray and Rhodes.

“I am thrilled to be filming for the first time in the city that I was born and raised, especially with fellow Clevelanders,” Rhodes added.

“Having just moved back home to Cleveland myself, I’m so excited the Russo brothers are also coming back to film their next project,” said Evan Miller, the new president of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. “The GCFC worked very closely with the Russo brothers and their production company AGBO to ensure this Cleveland-based story would be filmed in Cleveland. We are grateful for their continued support of our mission to create jobs and further economic development through the film/media industry.”

Cherry is set to hit theaters in 2020.