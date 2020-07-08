Russo Brothers Release Taika Waititi Pizza Film School Preview

This Friday, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo will be joined by Taika Waititi for an episode of their Russo Bros. Pizza Film School series. The new episode pools the combined directors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit, Community, and Hunt For The Wilderpeople into one exciting and information analysis of this week's feature film title. Fans are encouraged to watch Flash Gordon ahead of the new Pizza Film School episode as a means to have the film fresh in their minds while watching the conversation between the popular filmmakers. Ahead of the new episode, the preview seen in the video above has been released!

"[Flash Gordon is] probably the film that I watched more than any other movie or I've watched more than any other movie in my entire life," Joe Russo explained in an interview with ComicBook.com. "It came out in 1980. Cleveland had gone bankrupt in '79. Cleveland is sort of a tough blue collar city that when industry started dying in the early to mid 70s the city crashed, and this film came out of the moment where we needed peak escapism. And I remember going to the theater, I was 10, with my uncle Ron, and seeing this movie and just absolutely loving it. I mean, I couldn't stop talking about it. I'm sure I went back two or three times, and when it came out on Betamax a year later we had it playing on a loop. The soundtrack is probably the most listened to soundtrack of our lives."

"I just love the way they embraced the rock opera style and it's so over the top," Waititi said. "It's so exciting!" Russo, a true lover of the film backed him up, before Waititi added that Flash Gordon has "some of the most exciting visuals." His love of the design seen in Flash Gordon seems to have influenced his work on Thor: Ragnarok, bringing some of the wild and nostalgic tones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Created and hosted by Joe and Anthony Russo, Pizza Film School aims to educate and spread some love to favorite classic films, as well as local pizzerias while movie lovers are stuck at home during the pandemic. The Bros assign a movie for the class every week and sit down with guests to talk about how the films have transformed their relationship with cinema while enjoying a slice or two from a local pizzeria. The AGBO production is one of many which the duo have been hard at work on over the past few months. As revealed in a chat with ComicBook.com, their work with Tom Holland on Cherry will also be ready for sharing soon.

The new episode of Russo Bros. Pizza Film School will be available on the AGBO Films YouTube channel on Friday.

