Tom Holland's Cherry is Almost Done, Trailer Coming Soon

The Russo Bros. moved quickly from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to their next directorial effort and they brought Spider-Man with them. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are the helm of Cherry, a movie which will be vastly different from their works at Marvel, starring Tom Holland as an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who becomes a bank robber to support a drug addiction. He's certainly not Spider-Man this time and he's also not too far away. To date, only photos of the film have been released, but the Russo Brothers tell ComicBook.com the first trailer is coming soon.

Despite much of Hollywood having been shut down during the pandemic in 2020, the Russo Brothers and the AGBO Films team have been able to keep work going on Cherry. "We're in the scoring phase right now, so we're finishing our sound mix in about a month. A score will be done, I think in about two weeks," Joe Russo said. "So we're getting depth, we're getting close to the point where the movie will be completed. We're just weeks away."

The film was originally expected to arrive in 2020. This seems to be the plan, still, although a release date and distribution plan have not yet been solidified. "It's complicated time right now to figure out what the release for it looks like and when we want that release to happen," Joe Russo explains. While many theaters remain shuddered, they are aiming to open up around the time the film will be reaching its completion. Still, the Russo Bros. relationship with Netflix after the success of Extraction could also see th film land on the streaming service.

As for that first look, "It'll be in the very near future."

When the film does arrive, it will be thanks to an adamant effort throughout the year. "It's strange that our work flow strangely was not undermined that much by the quarantine because we spend about half our days online posting Cherry," Anthony Russo said. "And we spend the other half of our days online with Markus and McFeely, developing new scripts and stories. It's pretty much been my best case scenario for how we've been able to spend our days on a work level anyway." Those other projects will call for more Avengers stars, like more titles with Holland and Hemsworth, but a project with Robert Downey Jr. is also very close to coming to fruition.

When Cherry does arrive, the powerful Cherry Army on social media eager to see Holland in action is going to be satisfied if Joe Russo's perspective is any indication. "I think it's an Oscar worthy performance," Joe Russo said in a previous interview. "I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't a seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

