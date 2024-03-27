Ryan Gosling Launches New Production Company, Signs First Look With Amazon

Can you feel the Kenergy? Ryan Gosling is coming off arguably the biggest year of his career, having won the hearts of millions with his portrayal of Ken in Barbie, earning himself another Oscar nomination in the process. With that rising star power, Gosling is now getting more heavily involved in the production side of things, launching a brand new production company with former Apple Original Films executive Jessie Henderson.

On Wednesday, Deadline broke the news that Gosling and Henderson were launching their new production company, General Admission, which has already signed a three-year first-look movie deal with Amazon MGM Studios. That means Amazon will have the first crack at all of General Admission's film projects, both for theatrical and streaming. Additionally, Gosling will star in some of the films produced by the new company.

"We are so thrilled that Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson will make Amazon MGM Studios the home of their new company, General Admission," said Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming, and theatrical at Amazon MGM Studios. "As the name of their company conveys, these passionate and extraordinary filmmakers want to tell stories for audiences all over the world. Ryan Gosling is a truly singular artist who possesses boundless talent and creativity. We could not be more excited to make big, bold, signature movies with him. Everyone here at Amazon MGM Studios is not only inspired by Ryan and Jessie's previous work as individual artists, but deeply energized by all that General Admission will create going forward."

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have partners like Jessie Henderson and Courtenay Valenti in this endeavor," said Gosling. "The gift of partnering with Jessie Henderson in General Admission is one that cannot be understated. I'm a huge fan of Jessie's and the films she's produced and developed. Her unique experience, intuition, work ethic, relationships, as well as the impressive road she's paved for herself in both comedy and drama have led to a unique ability to make the rare films that combine both." Gosling continued: "It has been such a privilege to work with Courtenay Valenti on Barbie and our upcoming film Project Hail Mary. Her strong leadership; artistic instincts and clarity of vision make Courtenay a dream collaborator and one of proven expertise in the industry. From The Wizard of Oz to Rocky, MGM has made many of, not only my favorite films, but some of the greatest films of all time. I'm very excited about the future Courtenay and the team are building at Amazon MGM, and feel honored to be a part of the next chapter of this truly iconic studio."

"Ryan brings a unique and brilliant perspective to everything he does, and I'm so impressed by his vision as a producer," added Henderson. "We're both true movie lovers who want to create stories that stick in audiences' heads and hearts, and feel very lucky to be working with Courtenay Valenti and the entire team at the studio whose exceptional taste and leadership inspires us."