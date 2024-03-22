Ryan Gosling's Best Movie Is Leaving Netflix
2016 cult hit The Nice Guys is exiting Netflix next month.
Ryan Gosling has been a big name for quite a while now, but the actor's popularity reached significantly higher heights in 2023 thanks to Barbie. Through the press tour, the film itself, and even in a performance at the Oscars, Gosling's turn as Ken made him one of the most popular and in-demand actors in the world. That has brought plenty of new attention to many of Gosling's earlier performances, one of which has been available to stream on Netflix for some time. Unfortunately, that changes next month.
The Nice Guys, from director Shane Black, stars Gosling and Russell Crowe as private eyes trying to find a missing woman in 1970s Los Angeles. The action comedy received rave reviews and has gained a cult following in the years since its release, with many movie fans believing it to be the best of Gosling's performances to-date.
Sadly, while The Nice Guys has been readily accessible to watch on Netflix for a while, it will be exiting the streaming service in April. Netflix's most recent monthly newsletter revealed that The Nice Guys will be leaving the lineup on April 8th. There hasn't been any word yet on whether or not the film will be heading to another service in the near future.
