Ryan Gosling's Best Movie Is Leaving Netflix

Ryan Gosling has been a big name for quite a while now, but the actor's popularity reached significantly higher heights in 2023 thanks to Barbie. Through the press tour, the film itself, and even in a performance at the Oscars, Gosling's turn as Ken made him one of the most popular and in-demand actors in the world. That has brought plenty of new attention to many of Gosling's earlier performances, one of which has been available to stream on Netflix for some time. Unfortunately, that changes next month.

The Nice Guys, from director Shane Black, stars Gosling and Russell Crowe as private eyes trying to find a missing woman in 1970s Los Angeles. The action comedy received rave reviews and has gained a cult following in the years since its release, with many movie fans believing it to be the best of Gosling's performances to-date.

Sadly, while The Nice Guys has been readily accessible to watch on Netflix for a while, it will be exiting the streaming service in April. Netflix's most recent monthly newsletter revealed that The Nice Guys will be leaving the lineup on April 8th. There hasn't been any word yet on whether or not the film will be heading to another service in the near future.

Everything Leaving Netflix in April

The Nice Guys is just one of several popular titles set to exit Netflix next month. You can check out the complete list of Netflix's April departures below.

Leaving 4/4/24

Day of the Dead: Bloodline

Imposters: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 4/7/24

Marshall

Leaving 4/8/24

The Nice Guys

Leaving 4/9/24

Horrible Bosses 2

Leaving 4/11/24

Deliver Us from Evil

Leaving 4/15/24

Rush

Synchronic

The Zookeeper's Wife

Leaving 4/22/24

The Meg

Train to Busan

Leaving 4/24/24

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

Leaving 4/25/24

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving 4/26/24

Malignant

Leaving 4/30/24

13 Going on 30

27 Dresses

30 Days of Night

Apollo 13

Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14

Elvis

Erin Brockovich

The First Purge

Fried Green Tomatoes

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Joker

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kindergarten Cop

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

The Purge: Election Year

Silver Linings Playbook

Step Brothers

Twins

Whiplash