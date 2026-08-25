Ryan Gosling’s New Movie Is a Classic Cartoon Reboot, And It’s So Weird It Might Work

Ryan Gosling is certainly a busy star right now, with not only Star Wars: Starfighter, the Star Wars movie in which he is playing the mysterious lead Kade Auberon, currently slated for May 28, 2027, but also a brand-new MCU movie Ghost Rider now officially in the works, with a and Gosling once again leading, this time as the titular character. In addition to those major roles—which respectively represent two of the most massive movie franchises of the modern day—there are ongoing questions about whether Gosling will reprise his role as Ken in a potential Barbie sequel movie. Although Barbie was a smash hit phenomenon and the highest-grossing movie of 2023, though, there have been some apparent hiccups in rolling out a sequel, in spite of plenty of interest from audiences, Warner Bros., and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

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Despite Barbie 2 remaining a question mark for now, it’s clear that Gosling is finding plenty to keep him busy. In fact, a brand-new report from Deadline indicates that Gosling’s Open Invite Entertainment production company is working on a live-action Flintstones reboot, focused on an adult Bamm-Bamm Rubble, which will see both Gosling and his Open Invite partner Jessie Henderson producing. For now, details beyond that are limited, although the project is reportedly in early development at Warner Bros. and does not yet have a writer attached. With that information, there is one very obvious question on the table—and it’s one that Gosling’s fans will no doubt want the answer to.

Will Ryan Gosling Be Playing Bamm-Bamm Rubble?

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Given that Gosling’s Bamm-Bamm movie is reportedly still looking for a writer, it makes sense that no casting decisions would have been made thus far. However, it didn’t take long for questions to be raised about who would be stepping into the role of Bamm-Bamm, in large part because it feels like a no-brainer for Gosling himself to be cast as the character. Currently, the tone of this movie is as unknown as most of its other elements, but it would undoubtedly need to be a comedy in order to work.

In light of that, Gosling’s aforementioned role as Ken feels like the perfect indication that he would be great as live-action Bamm-Bamm. In fact, there’s something about Gosling’s performance as Ken that feels like a natural fit for the cartoon character audiences primarily know as the bone-wearing toddler carrying around a club.

There are, of course, other considerations to be had when it comes to this casting choice, though. As mentioned, Gosling’s schedule continues to be filled with major blockbusters. It was only this year that Gosling’s critically acclaimed Project Hail Mary hit theaters, after all. Particularly with Gosling now joining both Star Wars and the MCU, there are also questions about whether he might become a recurring character in either or both franchises, which would mean yet another time-intensive demand on his schedule. Even so, it’s difficult to imagine that there could be a better fit for Bamm-Bamm than Gosling himself, especially because he will be heading up the project.