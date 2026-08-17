Marvel’s Ghost Rider Reboot Confirms Release Date, And the MCU Also Announced a Mystery Movie for 2029

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con was an especially big one for Marvel Studios. Not only did Kevin Feige and Co. get fans even more pumped for Avengers: Doomsday, but they also revealed two huge new films they’ve since added to their release calendar, films that have sent comic fans and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans alike into a frenzy. The first, of course, was Ryan Coogler announcing that David Jonsson would be the new Black Panther, and that Black Panther 3 will be released in December 2028. The second was the announcement of a Ghost Rider reboot starring Ryan Gosling. We know the movie will be directed by Shawn Levy, but we don’t know which Ghost Rider Gosling will play (though recent reports point to him playing Johnny Blaze). The film’s release window was set for 2028, but no specific date was confirmed during the convention. Now, though, Marvel has set Ghost Rider’s release date in stone — that is, as much as Marvel sets anything in stone.

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Marvel and Disney have now officially confirmed that Ghost Rider will arrive in theaters on July 28, 2028, between the MCU X-Men movie in May and Black Panther 3 in December. But that isn’t the only schedule update. Curiously, the studio has also scheduled a mystery film for November 11, 2029. With such a packed release schedule, it’s difficult to say what this mystery film will be,

What The MCU’s Mystery Movies Could Be

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Before today, we knew of two Marvel movies slated for release in 2029. The first is scheduled to land in theaters on May 4, 2029, the second on July 13, 2029, but now that aforementioned third mystery flick in November 2029 opens up even more possibilities. Many fans seem to think a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel is likely to take one of those dates, especially given director . All of this will take place after Avengers: Secret Wars, so chances are quite solid that any stories set in this universe will take place after a soft reset. Marvel is so busy with so many different projects that it’s getting more and more difficult to accurately predict what’s in store.

As for what Marvel Studios’ 2029 release slate could include, there are a few very real possibilities besides Shang-Chi 2. The first is another Tom Holland-led Spider-Man adventure, which, given how well Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to do at the box office, would be a solid bet on the studio’s part. Another possibility is a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy film, which, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made clear, would swap out longtime team members for some new faces. If we do get another Guardians of the Galaxy installment, though, it will likely happen without director James Gunn, who’s busy running the DC Universe for Warner Bros. Yet another option is the rumored Nova film, which will expand the MCU’s cosmic side.

As for the films we can rule out, Marvel’s Mahershala Ali-starring Blade reboot is effectively dead, which is a significant bummer for those who were beside themselves with anticipation —yours truly included. Thankfully, there’s not too much else we can definitively say will never see the light of day. On the immediate horizon for the MCU are Avengers: Doomsday on December 18th, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars, which lands in theaters on December 27, 2027.