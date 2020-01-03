Ryan Reynolds Reveals Key To Award Show Acting In Hilarious Free Guy Video

Ryan Reynolds’ new film Free Guy is already building quite a buzz for itself, and Reynolds is a huge part of that buzz, already revealing some hilarious promotional videos for the upcoming film. The latest example comes in the form of a new video with co-star Jodie Comer, where the two talk about the craft of Free Guy. It’s a fairly normal interview setup at first, but unfortunately, things break down after Reynolds spots the addition to Comer’s title card at the bottom of the screen. At the moment it displays “Emmy Winner”, but when Reynolds talks, nothing ends up under his name. It keeps appearing though every time she talks, and Reynolds points it out.

They decide to change it, but it’s changed to Bafta Winner, which doesn’t really help Reynolds. They then decide to add some titles to his name, which include Best Ensemble Cast Nominee (“that’s terrible”, Sexiest Man Alive (“that’s not relevant”), and Best Kiss Nominee (“nope…nope, that’s worse”).

Videos by ComicBook.com

After those, the title changes start flying in, including Handsome, Sitting Here, and Golden Globe Winner, but that last one doesn’t even have his name attached, instead replaced by Ryan Gosling.

The key to award show acting, is to act like you’re happy for others. #FreeGuy 👕 pic.twitter.com/wp7NEt3IHU — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 3, 2020

The best one is probably Best Young Cable Actor, which Reynolds responds to by saying “I was 9!” That is followed up by 2nd Grade Blue Ribbon, which he says was a participation award.

You can watch the full video above, and Reynolds added a lesson for fans in the caption, saying “The key to award show acting, is to act like you’re happy for others. #FreeGuy 👕”

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy, and stars Reynolds, Comer, Taika Waititi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Camille Kostek, Lil Rel Howery, Aaron W. Reed, and Britne Oldford.

Free Guy hits theaters on July 3rd, 2020.

Are you excited for Free Guy? Let us know in the comments!