Ryan Reynolds Has Hilarious Reaction to Being Confused With Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man

✖

The Gray Man wrapped production last summer, and film fans finally got a first look at the Netflix movie yesterday. The film was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers, and it will see them reunite with Captain America star, Chris Evans. The star-studded cast also includes Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. However, some folks can't seem to get their Ryans straight and a tweet about Ryan Reynolds being in the upcoming film prompted a funny response from the Deadpool star.

"The Gray Man: Dhanush Covered In Blood, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans Hold Up Guns In First Look," @news18dotcom accidentally tweeted. "I'm on fire right now," Reynolds replied. You can check out the tweets below:

I’m on fire right now. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 27, 2022

While many Marvel fans would surely love to see Reynolds team up with Evans in a Russo production, the star is actually taking a little pause from acting. Back in October, Reynolds announced that he had wrapped filming Spirited with Will Ferrell and revealed he was taking a break from moviemaking. During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds explained his decision to take a sabbatical.

"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family [wife Blake Lively and their three daughters] and time with them," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards on Monday in New York City. "You know, you don't really get that time back."

As for The Gray Man, the film was adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name. According to Deadline, the script by Joe Russo was recently "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. A previous report also revealed that the movie will be Netflix's biggest film budget to date.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling's character gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

The Gray Man is coming to Netflix on July 22nd.