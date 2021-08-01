The Russo Brothers Wrap Filming on The Gray Man With Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling

✖

Since March, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been busy filming their next movie, The Gray Man, which reunites them with Captain America star Chris Evans. The film is also set to feature Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The cast and the directors have been occasionally updating fans on the production, and the Russo Brothers' latest Instagram post confirms they have officially wrapped filming.

"When they tell you to leave set because #TheGrayMan is wrapped…," the Russos shared with a hilarious photo of Joe Russo on the movie's set. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

According to Deadline, the script by Joe Russo was "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. A previous report also revealed that the movie will be Netflix's biggest film budget to date.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s character gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

"Gray Man is a spy film. For fans of The Winter Soldier, The Gray Man is similar in a sense that we’re trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that we’re facing on a global level in terms of spy networks and [the] CIA," Anthony Russo said during a CCXP panel (via Collider). "It'll be fun to see Chris in the opposite role of Captain America."

Are you excited for The Gray Man? Tell us in the comments!

The Gray Man does not yet have a release date from Netflix, so stay tuned for more updates.