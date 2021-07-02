Ryan Reynolds Joins TikTok, Promises to Disappoint All His Fans

✖

With his usual charm, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has jumped into the world of Tiktok. The social media network, which is driven by short video posts, seems ideally suited to Reynolds's snark, as well as the numerous ads he regularly tweets for companies like Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin, both of which count Reynolds as an investor. For his part, though, the actor isn't totally sold that TikTok is for him. And he's trying to prove it by starting out the musical stylings of All-4-One's "I Swear," one of the biggest songs of 1994 -- before many of the biggest names on TikTok were born.

Along with the song, he said, "I swear you will be disappointed by this account." We are assuming that the comment is meant to reflect the content he intends to post, and not as a slam on All-4-One.

You can see the post below.

Reynolds' self-depreciating humor aside, fans are excited to see him on the new social network, which has been outpacing its bigger competitors in terms of new users and virality for the last year or so.

Yesterday, Reynolds and Mint Mobile caught attention by using Bobby Bonilla Day as a chance for a sale. Bonilla, a retired baseball all-star, deferred a significant portion of his salary, to be paid out in annual installments over 25 years. Bonilla's landmark deal was actually part of a buyout from the New York Mets, and the two sides agreed on a deal that would pay him around $1.2 million for 25 years at an 8% interest. He's not the only player to receive a deferred payment after retiring, but it is one of the biggest and most lucrative deals of this type, and it's not even the only one for Bonilla, as he has another deferred contract payment from the Mets and Orioles that pays him $500,000 a year. That started in 2004 and also runs 25 years.

Reynolds offered a similar deal yesterday, as a one-day-only thing, that would have allowed fans to pay $100 per year, for 25 years, to have Mint Mobile wireless coverage during that entire time.

Reynolds's next project is Free Guy, a movie in which he plays a non-player character in a video game that suddenly gains sentience and realizes there is something very strange about the world around him. It will be in theaters on August 12.