Ryan Reynolds Reveals Lost Deadpool Movie Killed by Disney-Fox Merger

Before Disney and Fox completed their merger, Ryan Reynolds was lucky enough to star in two Deadpool films and will finally get to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios will be producing a third Deadpool movie starring Reynolds, and it will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While this film sounds like the best move for the third Deadpool movie, it turns out that before the merger the people behind the first two Deadpool movies had a different idea for a third film. During a recent interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote a Christmas movie that would star Deadpool, but it was ultimately scrapped due to the merger.

"I would love to see a song and dance number in a Deadpool movie. Four years ago [Deadpool co-writers] Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made," Reynolds revealed. "Maybe one day we'll get to make that movie. It's not a musical, but it's a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day."

