Green Lantern Co-Stars Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi Insist They've Never Heard of Their DC Movie

Green Lantern co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi joke they've "never heard of" the DC Comics flop that Reynolds has lampooned more than once in his Marvel Deadpool franchise. The 2011 Martin Campbell-directed Green Lantern starred Reynolds as cocky test pilot Hal Jordan — who is entrusted with a cosmic ring fueled by willpower, granting him the ability to conjure anything he can imagine as a member of the intergalactic Green Lantern Corps — and Waititi as Jordan's geeky best friend and confidant, engineer Thomas Kalmaku, as part of a cast that included Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Angela Bassett, and Mark Strong.

"What's the project you're talking about? I've never heard of it," Waititi, who went on to direct Thor: Ragnarok for Marvel Studios, joked when interviewed by Total Film magazine for Free Guy, where he reunites with Reynolds. "Green... what?"

More seriously, Waititi added, "No, that type of thing is great, because Ryan and I have both got a similar sense of humor in regards to things like that. I find it really funny that I did that film. The thing is, it's like when people shy away from things, and they don't want to admit they've done something, or they don't ever reference it, I find it worse."

"If an actor is brave enough or comfortable enough in themselves to acknowledge it, and to be self-deprecating, and to own that they have been a part of something that's been lambasted a bit, then I think that's great," he continued. "Because when you can make fun of yourself, then everybody else understands: 'Oh, we’re all in on the joke.' Because if you pretend it never happened, then it makes it kind of weird and uncomfortable for everyone."

After a pause, Waititi quipped, "I still don't have any idea what that project is. I'm not entirely sure which one you're talking about." Waititi continued to feign forgetfulness on Twitter, joking he was Photoshopped into the movie.

Reynolds is just as forgetful. "I've never met him," the jokester said of Waititi. "I still can't quite figure out how we got him for [Free Guy]. He just sort of said 'yes' right away."

The new movie, directed by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Stranger Things), is led by Reynolds as Guy — a NPC, or non-playable character — who comes to realize he's living inside a video game, spurring him to take control of his destiny and his life.

"When we first got this script, I remember Shawn and I had been wanting to work together for years, and we found this script. And to us, it felt like we really wanted to bring sort of an updated version of Back to the Future for this generation, and it really felt like Back to the Future," Reynolds said during Brazil's CCXP convention in December. "It was imbued with all of that same sort of wish fulfillment, action-adventure, little elements of sci-fi and supernatural, so for us, it felt really timely."

Unlike Green Lantern, Reynolds says Free Guy is his "favorite" movie he's ever done. Free Guy, also starring Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, and Joe Keery, opens December 11.

