‘Green Lantern’ Movie Writer Responds To ‘Deadpool 2’s Dig At The Film

Deadpool 2 didn’t pull any punches, especially when it came to other superhero films That even included Green Lantern, and one of the main writers on that movie has responded to that memorable sequence.

Spoilers incoming for Deadpool 2, so if you haven’t seen the film yet you’ve been warned.

Towards the end of the film, Cable expends the last of his time travel device’s charges, unable to travel back to his original time. Deadpool manages to get it fixed, however, and goes on a time-traveling spree. One of those stops happens to be when Ryan Reynolds first gets the Green Lantern script, followed by Deadpool shooting him and apologizing to Canada.

Green Lantern movie writer Marc Guggenheim recently saw the film and that sequence in question and had to tip his hat to the crew for a job well done. “Just saw Deadpool 2. Well played, @VancityReynolds. Well played. #GreenLantern.”

Guggenheim was one of four writers on the project, alongside Greg Berlanti, Michael Green, and Michael Goldenberg. The film did not manage to meet expectations, and according to Reynolds, it was the fact that the script wasn’t even done yet before they started shooting the film. A delayed script is one thing, but evidently, it wasn’t done until about halfway through the filming process.

“You just go back to script, script, script,” Reynolds said at a recent Q&A screening of Deadpool. “[On Green Lantern] we did not have a working script until we were halfway through shooting. That is a handicap, there’s nothing you can do about that. And that’s just the nature of this business oftentimes, it’s a poster and release date first, start shooting and we’ll figure out the rest as we go. And it’s just, it’s insane. It’s hard for everyone. Everyone that worked on that movie gave their last drop of blood.”

Warner Bros. has been a good sport about the ribbing, as Reynolds took a shot at it in the first Deadpool too, asking for a non-CGI mask. Warner Bros. was far from the only recipient of jabs, as 20th Century Fox and the X-Men movies also got a fair share of barbs thrown their way.

Warner Bros. has been slow to return to the Green Lantern well, but they do have a Green Lantern Corps movie in development aiming for a 2020 release. We’ll just have to wait and see if it can deliver a fresh slate for the amazing DC character, but here’s hoping.

Deadpool 2 is currently in theaters.