Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With Kraft Mac & Cheese to Promote The Adam Project in Hilarious New Video

Ryan Reynolds’ latest film, The Adam Project, arrives on Netflix on Friday, March 11th and in the film, Reynolds plays a time traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to both come to terms with his past and save the future. Now, to celebrate the film’s release, Reynolds is teaming up with Kraft Mac & Cheese for a hilarious new video in which Walker Scobell, who plays the younger version of Reynolds’ character in the film, shares his love for Kraft Mac & Cheese — but may be a little too good at channeling Reynold’s trademark wit, sarcasm, and humor in the process.

In the video, which you can check out for yourself below, Walker gets pretty descriptive about how much he loves Kraft Mac & Cheese, including saying that it tastes like “if cheese and rainbows had a baby” and commenting that grandma’s recipe has nothing on Kraft. Of course, Reynolds is on hand to help deal with the situation that he’s at least somewhat responsible for considering it’s his humor that Scobell is channeling.

In addition to Reynolds and Scobell, The Adam Project stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy’s Shawn Levy directed the film with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. The film was heavily influenced by iconic 1980s films like The Goonies and E.T.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds said in a recent interview. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that — and I say this in a good way — is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid, but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm, and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

The Adam Project debuts on Netflix on Friday, March 11th.

