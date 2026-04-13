Ryan Reynolds’ Underrated Fantasy Is An Instant Netflix Hit (2 Years After Unfairly Flopping)

Ryan Reynolds took a step into new territory with this half-animated, half-live-action feature that critics absolutely tore to shreds upon its initial release in 2024. But now, that very same film is racking up the viewership numbers on Netflix, skyrocketing to the #4 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list as fans, both older and younger, queue it up and settle in to help it get to the top of the list.

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The movie is titled IF, written and directed by John Krasinski, and centers on a young girl named Bea who, while staying with her grandmother while her father is in the hospital, discovers she can see the imaginary friends of adults who have since grown up and left them behind. This leads Bea to meet Cal (Reynolds), who is trying to match these left-behind friends with new children. While the premise is entirely heartwarming, critics were incredibly hard on the movie, giving it only a 51% rating.

Was IF Really As Bad As Critics Say?

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Audiences didn’t seem to think so, giving the movie a much more generous rating of 85%. Critics’ biggest issue with the movie? It seemed to be a live-action rip-off of Pixar classics, handling the tropes with less nuance and care than the stories it was very obviously borrowing from. “If IF is about the wonders of childlike imagination, it lacks the imaginative spark that necessitates,” says critic Sammie Purcell. The general consensus is that IF relies more on its all-star cast and shiny visuals than on any real storytelling or emotional stakes.

But casual viewers had a more passable take on the movie. While some felt that there was little plot payoff in the end, most were entertained by the visual gags and silly jokes throughout. One viewer said, “A very intelligent and moving film about grief, childhood, the transition to adulthood, and the loss of the carefree days of our early lives. Very well directed, inventive, and with excellent actors.” Overall, it seems that critics and audiences are once again divided on what they think makes a movie good—an argument as old as movies themselves. At its core, IF is a story about how we eventually grow out of our imaginations as real life gets in the way of wonder and creativity, one that’s relatable to most people.

Do you think that the critics were too hard on IF? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.