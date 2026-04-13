Studio Ghibli’s Classics Get Surprise New Official Look For an Exciting Project

For decades since its establishment in 1985, Studio Ghibli has remained the most iconic animation studio when it comes to anime movies. Every film produced by the studio is famous for its striking visuals, rich storytelling, and deep emotional impact. The studio’s trademark is hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush scenery, fluid movement, and expressive characters, all while featuring visually stunning scenes. One of the co-founders and acclaimed director, Hayao Miyazaki, had a profound impact on shaping the studio’s legacy. He is renowned for acclaimed films such as Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, and many more. Even at the age of 85, he continues working on new films and projects and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The studio kicked off the year with a gorgeous visual by Miyazaki for fans worldwide. 2026 is turning out to be a surprising year for Ghibli fans. Last month, Miyazaki stunned fans with newly drawn illustrations of some of his most famous works for a Panorama Box. The box uses a layering technique and creates an illusion of three-dimensional depth in the scenes drawn by Miyazaki, and is meant to be displayed at the Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse starting July 8th, 2026. The Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture is unveiling one surprise after another. Following an exciting new work from Miyazaki, the studio revealed a new look at its collaboration with TOHO Cinemas.

Studio Ghibli Reveals a New Campaign in Collaboration With TOHO Cinemas

Play video

TOHO Cinemas shared a new promotional video featuring a montage of new illustrations of famous Ghibli characters from acclaimed films such as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Porco Rosso, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and more. Additionally, Noriko Hidaka, an acclaimed Japanese voice actor best known for Satsuki Kusakabe in My Neighbor Totoro, also contributed to the campaign. The official website of the campaign shares further details on the collaboration as it centers around the theme, “Stories are always born in movie theaters.”

According to the website, TOHO Cinemas will open TOHO Cinemas Nagoya Sakae, in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture, on June 11th, 2026. It will be the flagship store filled with new facilities, including IMAX® Laser, our proprietary premium theater, and roaring sound theater. The location was selected while keeping in mind that the Ghibli Park is located in Aichi Prefecture, a famous spot for all Ghibli fans.

The opening celebration event is divided into two parts, with the first one centering around the distribution of posters and leaflets to promote the theater. Additionally, the second project will be a limited-time takeover of the theater’s interior decorations. The website also shares details on the theater’s appearance, as it will display a large Totoro from the classic film, My Neighbor Totoro. Additionally, a giant mural consisting of “just a little while away,” an iconic line from Mei, will also appear in the theater lobby for a limited time. The campaign is planning for several more special opening commemorative events and will reveal the details at a later date.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!