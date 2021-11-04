Ryan Reynolds Has the Perfect Response When Asked Who Would Win: Wonder Woman, Black Adam, or Deadpool?

Ryan Reynolds had the perfect answer when asked who would win in a fight between his Marvel character Deadpool, and DC’s Wonder Woman and Black Adam. It’s a timely question, as Reynolds is starring in Netflix’s action-comedy Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who play the live-action movie versions of Wonder Woman and Black Adam (respectively). Red Notice will pit Johnson’s lawman John Hartley against Reynolds con artist Nolan Booth and Gadot’s master art thief, Bishop, so this little versus battle will be playing out onscreen, even without the colorful costumes.

However, if Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and The Rock all suited up as Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam, who would win that showdown? As Reynolds said to Variety: “Oh boy, I think the audience. And whatever lawyer managed to figure out how to bring all those three together.”

While it seems like the sort of scenario that you only hear about in fan chat threads, there has, in fact, been a longstanding desire amongst fans to see the Marvel and DC cinematic universes collide. It’s something that’s occurred in the comics as a major (read: gimmicky) crossover event, and now that both the Marvel and DC movies have each opened the door to a larger multiverse, it seems like there are actual grounds on which to make it happen. Even Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige took the position of “Never say never,” when Comicbook.com asked him if Marvel and DC could ever share the screen together.

So, just for the sake of discussion, who you got in the fight: Deadpool? Wonder Woman? Or Black Adam? Obviously, Wonder Woman and Black Adam are more of a match in actual power, both being ancient god-like beings. However, Deadpool has a penchant for being unkillable, so at the very least he could take a beating and annoy both Diana and Adam to the point that they somehow made a mistake or exposed a weakness he could exploit, and kill them. Then again, Wonder Woman or Adam could easily dismember Deadpool in a second; kind of hard to kill someone when you’re lying around in pieces…

Red Notice – When an Interpol-issued Red Notice the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company. — Netflix

Red Notice will start streaming on Netflix November 12th.