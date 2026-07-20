Sadie Sink Addresses Her Secret Character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, How Stranger Things Helped [EXCLUSIVE]

Ahead of any new Marvel movie, especially a new Spider-Man movie, the studio usually reveals who the principal cast is playing ahead of its release. Even in the case of Spider-Man: No Way Home, though they still concealed the arrival of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their versions of the hero, the marketing and reveals were still forthcoming about the villains who would appear in the movie. This year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken that trend in a major way, confirming that, yes, Sadie Sink from Stranger Things IS in the movie, but at no point has her character been officially confirmed in any way.

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Rumors abound, of course, but for Sink, the secrecy was always going to be a part of the experience, not only of making the movie but also of promoting it. Speaking with ComicBook ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s release, Sink revealed that her initial conversation with director Destin Daniel Cretton actually held nothing back. “He was very transparent with me. He kind of told me everything,” Sink confirmed. “So I had a good idea of what I’d be doing in this film, but I still didn’t get a script until I was, like, on my way to London, which was wild.”

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Sink went on to say that it was “a little bit” nerve-wracking to not have a script so close to the start of filming on the movie, adding that she was just eager to read something. In the end, though, Destin and the team had earned her trust.

The good news for Sink is that she has experience with being elusive with fans and the press ahead of a high profile project, namely, her work on Stranger Things.

“All of it (helped),” Sink said about the Netflix hit prepping her for Marvel-level secrecy. “I feel like for Season 5, the big question was like, ‘Are you alive? Where are you? Are you going to be in it this season?’ And I couldn’t say anything about that. So, that press run was good prep for something like this, where I literally can’t even say what I’m playing.”

Sink even kept her secrets from her fellow Stranger Things stars who are also in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing that she didn’t reach out to David Harbour (Stranger Things’ Hopper and Marvel’s Red Guardian) nor Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson and Marvel’s Johnny Storm) after she learned she had the part.

“I did not. I probably should have. I think I’ve talked a little bit with David about it, and he loves the Marvel family.”

Both Harbour and Quinn are slated to reprise as their characters in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. When asked if she would like to also reprise as her mystery character, Sink replied with a laugh:

“We’ll have to see, I guess.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on July 31.