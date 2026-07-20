Tom Holland Says Hiding Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spoilers Has Been Difficult For Two Big Reasons [EXCLUSIVE]

Every new Marvel movie has fans of the MCU scouring the internet for even a scrap of new information long before it’s even been released. Even now, the desire for a full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has given way to plenty of rumors and hearsay about not only what will happen in the movie but also how the editing of the film is coming together. A new Spider-Man always takes this hype into overdrive, though, and the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day is no different, with fans eager to find out all the secrets of the film before they get a chance to see it, even now, ten days before the movie is released.

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To that end, keeping the secrets for the cast has been a task, especially as star Tom Holland has sometimes spilled the beans on details since taking on the role of the friendly neighborhood webslinger. Speaking with ComicBook ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s release, Holland was open about how difficult it has been to hide the film’s secrets, but for two reasons: The first is how distinct the actual spoilers are, but also because he just likes to talk about things that excite him.

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“I think (it’s been) really difficult because they’re really exciting and and it and it’s something that is a type of danger that Spider-Man has never faced before,” Holland said. “And I think having that in our back pocket and working with that idea every day just filled everyone with so much excitement to see what people think. And I’m excited about something I want to talk about it. So it has been a real mission to try and keep the true danger of this plot a secret.”

For Destin Daniel Cretton, this isn’t his first rodeo in trying to contain the spoilers of a Marvel project. Having cut his teeth previously on both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the TV Series Wonder Man (plus having been attached to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for a few months), Cretton knows a thing or two about not revealing surprises.

“It’s part of the fun of doing a movie like this. There are so many people just trying to figure everything out before the movie comes out. I think it’s fun being on this side, I think it’s more fun being on the side of not knowing. I personally love going into seeing a movie without knowing anything. So I feel like we are doing all the fans a service by just keeping certain things a mystery.”

Cretton went on to offer another tease, though, adding that there are elements of Spider-Man: Brand New Day that fans haven’t been clued into even with the many leaks, spoilers, and rumors that are floating around.

“What I think is really fun is, fans are talking about certain mysteries, but there’s a lot more to this movie that they don’t know, that they don’t even know they want to know,” Cretton added. “So, I think people who go on opening weekend…they’re going to have a lot to talk about.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on July 31.