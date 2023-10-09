Mortal Kombat 2 Gets Disappointing Update as Actors' Strike Continues

While it seems like an end to the SAG-AFTRA strike could happen in the very near future, studios will have a lot of work on their hands getting movies back into production. According to a new report from TheWrap, the end to the actors' strike will cause some potential headaches as different studios attempt to prioritize some projects over others. While Mortal Kombat 2 began filming prior to the start of the strike, it seems the studios will collectively focus on the biggest projects first, before moving on to movies that already started filming.

According to TheWrap, "a source close to Warner Bros." states that the studio will prioritize movies like Superman: Legacy, while Mortal Kombat 2 and Minecraft will both have to wait to resume or start filming until sometime in 2024. This is sure to disappoint fans of the fighting game franchise, but hopefully the finished product will prove worth the wait!

Mortal Kombat 2 Release Date

Unfortunately, this all means that Mortal Kombat 2's release likely won't happen until late 2024, or possibly even 2025. It will all depend on when filming can start back up again, and how much filming actually took place before things came to an end. The SAG-AFTRA strike began just weeks after producer James Wan announced filming had begun, so it's likely there's still a lot to be done.

When it does release, Mortal Kombat 2 will feature the surviving cast from the first film, as well as several favorites that have yet to be appear in this continuity, including Baraka, Shao Khan, and Sindel. The 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot ended with Cole Young seeking out Johnny Cage, in an attempt to recruit him to Raiden's cause. Viewers never got to actually see Cage, as he had not yet been cast, and there was a lot of speculation about which actor would take on the role. After years of rumors about actors including Ryan Reynolds and The Miz, Karl Urban was cast.

Mortal Kombat 2 Storyline

As of this writing, very few details have been revealed about the plot to Mortal Kombat 2. The end of the previous movie saw Shang Tsung's forces defeated, and villains like Goro, Kano, and Sub-Zero killed. However, Sub-Zero actor Joe Taslim is signed for multiple films, and many fans have speculated that he might return as Noob Saibot. Taslim is well aware of the history of Noob Saibot from the video games, and it would be interesting to see the character's story on the big screen. Cole Young and the spirit of his ancestor, Scorpion, worked together to defeat Sub-Zero at the end of Mortal Kombat. If Noob Saibot truly does appear in the sequel, it's a safe bet he'll be looking for some payback!

