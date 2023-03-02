Sally Field Praises The Amazing Spider-Man Co-Star Andrew Garfield Amid SAG Awards Reunion

Sally Field, who attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the weekend to receive her Lifetime Achievement Award, had nothing but kind words for her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star, Andrew Garfield, who presented her with her trophy during the event. The pair appeared together in two Amazing Spider-Man films, and there was a third planned before Sony and Marvel shifted gears and brought a new Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the time since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, there has been a steady drumbeat of fan demands for a third outing with Garfield as the ol' Webhead.

With a more traditional origin story for the Amazing movies, Garfield and Field -- who played Aunt May in the series -- had plenty of screen time together. It's clear that the pair bonded during the experience, because when asked about him, she positively lit up.

"I love him!" Field told The Hollywood Reporter. "He's my boy. I love him to pieces."

You can see the video below.

It seems Garfield is pretty easy to work with; while Field didn't love the movie itself, she seems to have grown quite close to her young costar. And that goes for the other Spider-Men, too, who shared the screen with Garfield in No Way Home.

"There was a brotherhood that got created between Tobey [Maguire], Tom [Holland] and myself," Garfield told Variety at the time. "And that's healing. We were like, 'Oh, my God, you find it hard to pee in the suit? I find it hard to pee in the suit!'"

"I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it's like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out," Garfield added. "But then also, you just become a fan and say, 'Oh my god we're all together in the suits and we're doing the pointing thing!' There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn't access his hands. We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character. And to have Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including 'Spider-Verse.' It was a revelatory experience for her, realizing how much life and time she'd given to this character. That was beautiful and profound...There's a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them."