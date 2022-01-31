Andrew Garfield Formed Brotherhood With Other Spider-Man Stars Over Difficulty of Peeing in the Suit

If you go behind the scenes of almost any major superhero movie, there’s one thing that comes up again and again: using the bathroom in the suit. It’s something that has come up in dozens of interviews with superhero movie stars, dating back at least to Michael Keaton’s time as Batman in the late ’80s and early ’90s. And, apparently, it’s one of the things that Spider-Man: No Way Home actors Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield bonded over. The trio have declared themselves a “brotherhood” since their time spent together on the set of the crossover blockbuster, and one icebreaker was apparently the whole…bathroom…thing.

Garfield and Rachel Zegler were breaking down some of the practicalities of being actors used to artsier projects, who find themselves suddenly in the spotlight of huge blockbusters, when the subject came up. Zegler, who is about to go work on Snow White with The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Marc Webb, loved it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There was a brotherhood that got created between Tobey [Maguire], Tom [Holland] and myself,” Garfield told Variety. “And that’s healing. We were like, ‘Oh, my God, you find it hard to pee in the suit? I find it hard to pee in the suit!’”

There are some creature comforts that Garfield had better than the others: he had little zippers in his suit, which allowed him to get his hands in and out quickly. Holland, apparently, has had to learn to text with his nose instead.

“I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!’ There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands.”

He continued, “We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character. And to have Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including ‘Spider-Verse.’ It was a revelatory experience for her, realizing how much life and time she’d given to this character. That was beautiful and profound…There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.”

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and even before it was officially happening, that had fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.