Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum Almost Killed Her During Magic Mike's Last Dance Lap Dance

Magic Mike's Last Dance is hitting theaters this month, and it will mark the third film of the franchise after Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Channing Tatum is returning to play the titular role, and this time he's teaming up with Eternals star Salma Hayek. Recently, Hayek appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed Tatum's lap dance "nearly killed" her.

"You know, there's one part that's not in [the movie] where I'm upside down and my legs had to be somewhere," Hayek explained. "But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head." She added, "[Channing] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn't remember if I had underwear or not in this moment ... So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He's like, 'Put your hands up,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no, no.'" Hayek continued, "Everybody came in and kind of took me away from him, and he said, 'What's wrong with you?' I said, 'What's wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'" You can watch the interview below:

What Is Magic Mike's Last Dance About?

You can read a description of the third Magic Mike here: "Just in time for Valentine's Day comes the third installment of the blockbuster Magic Mike film franchise, the musical comedy Magic Mike's Last Dance. The creative team behind the first film, which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has reunited to create the magic again. Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films. And starring alongside Tatum is Salma Hayek Pinault (House of Gucci, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard). 'Magic' Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can't refuse...and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he -- and the roster of hot new dancers he'll have to whip into shape -- be able to pull it off?"

Magic Mike's Last Dance lands in theaters on February 10th.