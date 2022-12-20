Magic Mike's Last Dance Gets First Posters

The temperatures outside might be dropping, but Magic Mike's Last Dance hopes to heat up audiences by releasing a pair of all-new posters to build anticipation for the highly anticipated sequel. As compared to other installments in the series, in which Channing Tatum's titular Mike was the focal point, these new posters see him sharing the spotlight with Salma Hayek's character, who is confirmed to be Mike's love interest in the film. Given how the series is known for delivering impressive and meticulously crafted choreography, these posters only offer a hint at what's in store for audiences. Check out the new posters below before Magic Mike's Last Dance lands in theaters on February 10, 2023.

The film is described, "Just in time for Valentine's Day comes the third installment of the blockbuster Magic Mike film franchise, the musical comedy Magic Mike's Last Dance. The creative team behind the first film, which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has reunited to create the magic again.

"Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films. And starring alongside Tatum is Salma Hayek Pinault (House of Gucci, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard). 'Magic' Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can't refuse...and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he -- and the roster of hot new dancers he'll have to whip into shape -- be able to pull it off?

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

The film's producers are Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, Tatum, Carolin, and Peter Kiernan. Julie M. Anderson serves as executive producer. Also starring with Tatum and Hayek Pinault are Ayub Khan Din (Ackley Bridge), newcomer Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed (We Are Lady Parts), and Vicki Pepperdine (Johnny English Strikes Again).

Soderbergh's creative team behind the scenes includes production designer Pat Campbell (The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself), costume designer Christopher Peterson (The Irishman), and music supervisor Season Kent (KIMI, Let Them All Talk), with choreography by Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick, both part of the Magic Mike franchise.

Magic Mike's Last Dance lands in theaters on February 10, 2023.

