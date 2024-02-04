LUSH Makes Saltburn Bath Bomb, Internet Stunned

Saltburn's infamous bathtub scene has inspired one of LUSH's new bath bombs. Over at the cosmetics retailer, their new Saltbomb is taking the Internet by storm. The advertisements for the bubble bath product even riff on that iconic red typeface from the Saltburn posters. LUSH had been breaking into more pop-culture inspired collaborations in recent years. But, this one is really swinging for the fences. In the Emerald Fennell movie, Barry Keoghan's character comes into contact with some bath water that was not rendered salty by a bath bomb, that's for sure. Here's how the cosmetic company is marketing that Saltbomb to hysterical effect online.

On LUSH's website, the description reads: "Lap it up, Saltbomb's salty, milky bath water is fit for a stately splurge. This salt doesn't burn, it's a soothing blend of coconut milk powder, mineral-rich coarse sea salt, while sharing a fragrance with our all-year-round moisturising bubble bar, Milky Bath. Feel like Hollywood royalty with this limited edition bath bomb that never kills the groove, leaving the bather with silky smooth bath water they'll want to treasure every last drop of."

Saltbomb! This has to be an early April Fools, surely? “Come and relax, or vice versa…” 👀 @LushLtd #Saltburn pic.twitter.com/PglLaQSVyN — 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐢 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐲 ☆ (@courtenaywrites) February 3, 2024

Filming THAT Bathtub Scene

There's a little doubt that salt burns biggest moment was that bathwater scene. How exactly did Keegan end up approaching such a shocking development? The actor talked to Variety about Emerald Fennell and trying to remain professional in the face of challenging material. Even though there's a downright gross factor to the scene, fans immediately think about Keegan's performance in that moment when discussing the award season favorite. So, the gamble was clearly worth it for the young actor.

'I looked at that and went, 'I'm going to show some maturity here and my commitment to my craft and challenge myself.' I'll do anything once that moves the story forward and if there's a right reason for it creatively," Keoghan told them. "I'm not going to do something because it's out there or for the 'wow' factor. And when this came up, I was totally up for it. Because it felt right for Oliver. Now, were there discussions about it? Yeah, of course. Because I want to know motives and objectives."

"Take the bath scene. Yeah, it's disgusting. But when you get into it, it's a different level of obsession this boy has," he clarified. "That's why I made the choice to rub my face along the plug hole and not slurp it straight away — because I'm trying to take it to a new level. Oliver doesn't even know what he's doing; he's confused. He's thinking, 'I just want to be part of it. I want it to be on me. I want it to be me.' I was discovering that with the character, as well."

