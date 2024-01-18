BAFTA Nominations Include Barbie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and More

Nominees for the 2024 BAFTA Awards have been revealed. Familiar names like Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and Oppenheimer are all still in the mix. Over the course of 24 categories, there is a little something from every corner of the film world. Greta Gerwig's pink-colored fever dream gives way to Christopher Nolan's meditation on our shortcomings as a society. Twitter's film darling, Poor Things also had a ton of submissions this year as well. Letterboxd 2023 mainstays like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Maestro are well represented too. Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir hosted a live stream showcasing the nominations this morning.

"The publication of the EE BAFTA Film Awards longlists is one our favorite dates in the awards season calendar – it's a moment that inspires film fans around the world to watch more movies and join in the conversation about who should be nominated for a BAFTA," BAFTA Film Committee chair Anna Higgs previously explained to the press. "Today we are shining a light on 69 incredible films that BAFTA voters have the difficult task of whittling down to the final nominees list. I encourage everyone to go see these films and make their own minds up."

Best Film

ANATOMY OF A FALL Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion



THE HOLDOVERS Mark Johnson



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas



OPPENHEIMER Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas



POOR THINGS Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone



Outstanding British Film

ALL OF US STRANGERS Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey



HOW TO HAVE SEX Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis



NAPOLEON Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa



THE OLD OAK Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty



POOR THINGS Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara



RYE LANE Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia



SALTBURN Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie



SCRAPPER Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough



WONKA Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby



THE ZONE OF INTEREST Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska



Animated Film

THE BOY AND THE HERON Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki



CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram



ELEMENTAL Peter Sohn, Denise Ream



SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg



Director

ALL OF US STRANGERS Andrew Haigh



ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet



THE HOLDOVERS Alexander Payne



MAESTRO Bradley Cooper



OPPENHEIMER Christopher Nolan



THE ZONE OF INTEREST Jonathan Glazer



Original Screenplay

ANATOMY OF A FALL Justine Triet, Arthur Harari



BARBIE Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach



THE HOLDOVERS David Hemingson



MAESTRO Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer



PAST LIVES Celine Song



Adapted Screenplay

ALL OF US STRANGERS Andrew Haigh



AMERICAN FICTION Cord Jefferson



OPPENHEIMER Christopher Nolan



POOR THINGS Tony McNamara



THE ZONE OF INTEREST Jonathan Glazer



Leading Actress

FANTASIA BARRINO The Color Purple



SANDRA HÜLLER Anatomy of a Fall



CAREY MULLIGAN Maestro



VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane



MARGOT ROBBIE Barbie



EMMA STONE Poor Things



Leading Actor

BRADLEY COOPER Maestro



COLMAN DOMINGO Rustin



PAUL GIAMATTI The Holdovers



BARRY KEOGHAN Saltburn



CILLIAN MURPHY Oppenheimer



TEO YOO Past Lives



Supporting Actress

EMILY BLUNT Oppenheimer



DANIELLE BROOKS The Color Purple



CLAIRE FOY All of Us Strangers



SANDRA HÜLLER The Zone of Interest



ROSAMUND PIKE Saltburn



DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH The Holdovers



Supporting Actor

ROBERT DE NIRO Killers of The Flower Moon



ROBERT DOWNEY JR. Oppenheimer



JACOB ELORDI Saltburn



RYAN GOSLING Barbie



PAUL MESCAL All of Us Strangers



DOMINIC SESSA The Holdovers



Cinematography

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Rodrigo Prieto



MAESTRO Matthew Libatique



OPPENHEIMER Hoyte van Hoytema



POOR THINGS Robbie Ryan



THE ZONE OF INTEREST Łukasz Żal



Costume Design

BARBIE Jacqueline Durran



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Jacqueline West



NAPOLEON Dave Crossman, Janty Yates



OPPENHEIMER Ellen Mirojnick



POOR THINGS Holly Waddington



Editing

ANATOMY OF A FALL Laurent Sénéchal



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Thelma Schoonmaker



OPPENHEIMER Jennifer Lame



POOR THINGS Yorgos Mavropsaridis



THE ZONE OF INTEREST Paul Watts



Make Up & Hair

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen



MAESTRO Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell



NAPOLEON Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon



OPPENHEIMER Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid



POOR THINGS Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston



Original Score

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Robbie Robertson



OPPENHEIMER Ludwig Göransson



POOR THINGS Jerskin Fendrix



SALTBURN Anthony Willis



SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Daniel Pemberton



Production Design

BARBIE Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer



KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Jack Fisk, Adam Willis



OPPENHEIMER Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman



POOR THINGS Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek



THE ZONE OF INTEREST Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora



Special Visual Effects

THE CREATOR Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper



GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams



MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke



NAPOLEON Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet



POOR THINGS Simon Hughes



Sound

FERRARI Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser



MAESTRO Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic



MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor



OPPENHEIMER Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo



THE ZONE OF INTEREST Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers



British Short Animation

CRAB DAY Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak



VISIBLE MENDING Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft



WILD SUMMON Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley



British Short Film

FESTIVAL OF SLAPS Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer



GORKA Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson



JELLYFISH AND LOBSTER Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai



SUCH A LOVELY DAY Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs



YELLOW Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos



