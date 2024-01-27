Keanu Reeves to Receive Lance Reddick Legacy Award at Saturn Awards

After decades of being a beloved figure on and off the screen, actor Keanu Reeves is about to receive a new award — and it has a tie to one of his previous co-stars. On Friday, it was announced that Reeves will receive the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films's inaugural Lance Reddick Legacy Award, which will be presented at the 51st Saturn Awards on February 4th. The entirety of the 51st Saturn Awards are set to be dedicated to Reddick, who passed away suddenly in March of 2023 at the age of 60. Reddick co-starred alongside Reeves in the first four John Wick movies, portraying the Continental concierge Charon.

"This award symbolizes and celebrates not only a performer's talent, but their character; someone who's a true goodwill ambassador in the industry," Academy president Robert Holguin and Saturn producers Bradley and Kevin Marcus said in a statement. "From science fiction (the Matrix trilogy), fantasy (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Constantine) and horror (Francis Ford Coppola's Dracula and The Devil's Advocate), Keanu has done it all — not to mention Speed and Point Break. Keanu is not just a Hollywood icon but also a shining example of humility and gratitude. Throughout his incredible career, he has never forgotten the support of his fans and the filmmakers who've supported him all these years. We're thrilled to celebrate Lance's memory with a dear friend and a genre icon."

How Did Lance Reddick Die?

Reddick passed away on March 17, 2023, and was found unresponsive in his home in Studio City, California. In April of the same year, his cause of death was ruled as Ischemic Heart Disease and Artherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease, although that has been disputed by his lawyer.

We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," John Wick director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves said shortly after the news became public. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Will There Be a John Wick 5?

During Lionsgate's Q4 2023 earnings call, Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake confirmed that a fifth John Wick film remains in early development.

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience," Drake explained. "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series, The Continental, will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

What do you think of Keanu Reeves receiving the Saturn Awards' Lance Reddick Legacy Award? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!