Sam Neill’s Team Denounces Inaccurate Reporting & Reveals Official Cause of the Actor’s Death

On July 13th, the world lost Sam Neill, one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, thanks to his roles in films like Jurassic Park, Event Horizon, and In the Mouth of Madness. However, the media coverage surrounding Neill’s death seems to be taking a hard-left turn: Representatives of Sam Neill are now coming forward to dispute some confusion sparked by initial reports about the actor’s death.

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When Neill’s death was announced, his obituaries couldn’t help but make mention of the fact that the actor had fought a hard battle against stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare blood cancer. Neill ultimately won that battle, but some reporting (or at least, some of those reading it) came away with the notion that the cancer had ultimately taken its toll. Those who loved and represent Sam Neill want to make it clear to the world that that is not the case.

Sam Neill’s Official Cause of Death Revealed by His Team

Sam Neill in Bring HIm To Me / Myriad Pictures – Sparke Films – Rialto

According to a representative from Sam Neill’s team, the actor died from pneumonia. That coincides with the initial statement from his family, which said, “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday, 13th July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free.”

It was a clear (if not carefully worded) message with one clear point: highlighting Sam Neill’s victory over cancer and the inspiration it is meant to give. But now, they’re making the message abundantly clear, for anyone who may still be confused.

“Since Sam Neill’s passing, several stories have appeared in the media which contain inaccuracies and outright falsehoods,” his spokesperson Philip Grenz said in a statement. “As Sam Neill’s longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans. Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy.”

Grenz went on to say that “As Sam was an intensely private man who loathed a fuss, his family will honor him with a private family memorial at his farm in New Zealand at a still-undetermined later date. I’d like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time.”

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As we said in our own dedication to his talent, Sam Neill was an actor who earned the “icon” title, simply through his dedication to performance. Offscreen, he may have spoken softly, but never meekly, and was gracious to his fans, as well as the culture of fandom as a whole. His battle to be cancer-free (and win) will be just one more part of why he will be remembered for generations.

We send condolences to Sam Neill’s family, friends, and colleagues in their time of mourning.

(via The Wrap)