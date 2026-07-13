Sam Neill, Jurassic Park Star and Hollywood Legend, Dies at 78

Sam Neill has died at age 78. Neill’s family confirmed the news in a statement shared on Monday, closing out a screen career that spanned more than five decades across film and television. Born in Northern Ireland but raised in New Zealand, Neill became one of his home country’s most decorated exports, building an international profile that stretched from intimate arthouse dramas to some of the biggest studio franchises of the past forty years. Many fans instantly connect him to a certain paleontologist chased across an island by dinosaurs in Jurassic Park, but Neill’s filmography ranged far beyond that role, encompassing prestige British miniseries, genre horror, and modern franchise blockbusters. His death arrives less than three months after he had publicly celebrated being cancer-free, a detail that makes the announcement especially difficult for those who had followed his recovery.

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“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday, 13th July, in Sydney, Australia,” his family wrote in a statement posted to Neill’s official Instagram account. “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Sam Neill’s Career Went Far Beyond Jurassic Park

Image courtesy of BBC

Neill’s career reached its widest audience in 1993, when Steven Spielberg cast him as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, a role he reprised in Jurassic Park III in 2001 and again nearly three decades later in Jurassic World Dominion in 2022. That same year, Neill also starred opposite Holly Hunter in Jane Campion’s The Piano, an Academy Award-winning drama that showcased his range beyond blockbuster spectacle. His career had already been building for over a decade by the point where he entered the Jurassic Park universe, beginning with a breakout role in 1977’s Sleeping Dogs and continuing through My Brilliant Career in 1979 and the miniseries Reilly, Ace of Spies, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Decades later, Neill proved just as commanding on television, spending two seasons as the ruthless Chief Inspector Chester Campbell opposite Cillian Murphy’s Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, the beloved BBC drama. He also had a footing in horror, having led cult classics such as Event Horizon and In the Mouth of Madness.

Neill also became a recurring presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing “Actor Odin,” an Asgardian stage performer cast in an in-universe play dramatizing Odin’s history, alongside Matt Damon’s “Actor Loki” and Luke Hemsworth’s “Actor Thor” in Thor: Ragnarok and its sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder. Neill was also actively expanding his footprint in franchise filmmaking at the time of his death. Legendary added him to the cast of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova in April 2025, joining Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, and Dan Stevens under director Grant Sputore for the film, which is scheduled to open in 2027.

Neill’s death follows a battle with cancer. In 2023, he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare blood cancer he documented candidly in his memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This? He continued acting throughout treatment, and in April 2026, he announced that a clinical trial using CAR T-cell therapy in Australia had left him cancer-free, a result he used to advocate for wider access to the treatment. Neill received an OBE in 1991 and accepted a knighthood in 2022, and last year, the New Zealand Screen Awards honored him with its Screen Legend Award. He is survived by four children and eight grandchildren.

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