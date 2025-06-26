The Best Spider-Man Movies Are Returning to Theaters (Including an Extended Cut)

Some of the best Spider-Man movies are coming back to theaters once again later this year. Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters in fiction having 10 different movies across live-action and animation, a plethora of video games, cartoons, and of course, over 60 years of comic books. He’s been an icon for decades and after many attempts by Hollywood to bring the character to the big screen, Sam Raimi finally pulled it off and created one of the best and most innovative superhero movies at the time. The success only continued with the beloved sequel and while the third film was maligned upon release, it has been re-evaluated by some fans over the years.

Later this year, that entire trilogy will return to theaters once more. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is coming back to theaters this September courtesy of Fathom Events and will even feature the first ever theatrical release of Spider-Man 2‘s extended cut in 4K. Officially titled Spider-Man 2.1, this cut features some extended fight scenes between Spidey and Doc Ock, extra dialogue, and more. It’s hardly essential, but it’s a nice treat for diehard fans who have seen the theatrical cut many times.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy Returns to Theaters this Fall

spider-man 2

All three films will be available in theaters for just two nights. Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 will return on September 26th, 27th, and 28th respectively. There will then be an encore run for each film on October 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Tickets will go on sale on July 25th and although that’s quite a ways out from the movie’s release, tickets will likely sell pretty fast for this, so you’ll want to snag your tickets while you can.

“The success of ‘Spider-Man’ in 2002 helped launch the modern era of superhero films. To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations,” said Ray Nutt, chief executive officer of Fathom Entertainment. “At Fathom Entertainment, we celebrate fandom and I am delighted that ‘Spider-Man 2.1’ in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones.”

All 8 live action Spider-Man movies returned to theaters last spring, much to the delight of fans. The re-releases racked up millions of dollars in ticket revenue and were a huge win for both Sony and fans who either never got to see the original movies in theaters or were really young and looking for a healthy dose of nostalgia. It’s great to see Fathom trying to replicate that for these classic Spider-Man movies. Fans still long for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 and while some of the team behind it have interest in making it, it’s unlikely to happen while Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is still active in the MCU.