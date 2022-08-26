Samaritan: Prime Video Releases Trailer for New Sylvester Stallone Superhero Flick

Superhero cinema has never been more popular, and every studio across the board is getting in on the craze. Wednesday, Prime Video released the trailer for Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan, a feature film where he plays a retired superhero trying to keep hidden from the public eye.

The film is directed by Overlord helmer Julius Avery based on a script from a committee of writers including Bragi F. Schut, Mark L. Smith, Zak Penn, and Chuck MacLean

"We didn't really have superheroes," Samaritan director Julius Avery explained of growing up in the 1980s. "We only had action heroes. And Sly was the closest thing we had to a superhero. So to put him in a superhero movie? That feels fresh and cool and something that people will get a kick out of."

"This is a big event movie – we see our heroes kicking ass," he added. "We're going to see Sly do things he hasn't done in a long time, and in a really inventive way. He's 73 years old! I'm amazed by how much he actually does. I'm telling you, most guys in their twenties wouldn't be able to do what Sly does in this movie."

Joining Stallone in Samaritan are Javon "Wanna" Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Martin Starr, Moises Arias, and Dascha Polanco.

Prime's synopsis for the film can be found below.

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon "Wanna" Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty five years ago, Granite City's super powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Samaritan launches on Prime Video on August 26th.