Samuel L. Jackson Cast in Garfield Movie

The new Garfield movie has locked in Samuel L. Jackson as a part of the cast. Chris Pratt has yet another MCU actor in the fold for the animated feature. The Internet basically exploded when the announcement of the Guardians of the Galaxy star came up. Deadline reports that the Nick Fury actor will be playing Garfield's father Vic. As one would expect from social media, the news is being met with some mixed reactions. Some people are just here for the spectacle, but others are a little concerned that the movie is just going to cram a bunch of celebrities in there to try and draw people into the theaters. Judging by the reactions on the Internet right now, the gambit to hire all of these celebrities. It feels like there is more attention on this project than there would have been otherwise. So, mission accomplished.

Pratt's dance card is very full with the Mario movie on the horizon and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming down the pipe. TooFab actually asked Mario producer Chris Meledandri about casting the actor for the role. It was very clear some fans didn't want to see Star-Lord become the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom.

"Well, as an Italian American myself, I understand," Meledandri admitted. "You know, I understand the comments… Charlie Day, who's playing Luigi, actually comes from Italian heritage. Yeah so that's our nod."

When the topic of the iconic catchphrase came up, Meledandri said that it will be addressed. "We cover it in the movie," the executive clarified. "So you'll see we definitely nod to that… That's not the tenor of the performance throughout the film."

However, a lot of people have been waiting for another Mario movie for literal decades. When the announcement came through during a Nintendo Direct, it was a strange day on social media for a ton of fans. Series creator Shigeru Miyamoto had to talk about the leap into animation.

Miyamoto began, "It'll be a while longer before we can share a glimpse of Mario in action on the big screen."

"This is a very collaborative project between Illumination and Nintendo," Miyamoto continued. "We've all been coming up with all sorts of ideas, and I myself am enjoying a creative process that is a little bit different from making games. It may be a while until we can share more updates, but I hope you'll look forward to it."

