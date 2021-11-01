Chris Pratt is the New Voice of Garfield and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

Mondays are often full of surprises November 1st is no exception. On Monday afternoon, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Chris Pratt has been cast as the voice of Garfield, the iconic, lasagna-loving cat in a new animated movie from Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment’s Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. The film, which is set to be directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little) will have a script from Finding Nemo’s David Reynolds and Garfield creator Jim Davis is serving as an executive producer. It was a surprising piece of news to be sure – and fans had a lot to say about it on social media.



Soon after news broke, fans began lighting up Twitter with their response to Pratt being the new voice of Garfield for the upcoming film and generally, that response was a mix of surprise and confusion. For many fans, Pratt didn’t seem to have the right voice for Garfield while others questioned the decision given the recent news that Pratt had also joined the upcoming Super Mario animated movie as the voice of the titular Mario. Of course, not all of the responses were negative or even befuddled. A few noted that the previous big-screen incarnation of Garfield was also voiced by an unexpected choice – that would be Bill Murray in 2004’s live-action/animated hybrid. Others seemed to be genuinely excited for the comedy that Pratt could bring to the role of the much-loved character who has been making fans laugh since his comic strip debut in 1978.



You can read on to see a sampling of how fans are reacting to the news that Pratt will voice Garfield in the upcoming new animated film and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comment section as well!

But some folks do think this is awesome news…

First Mario, now lasagna

Maybe Eternals will answer these questions.

Massacre

So sorry

This is a big question.

Look out, Scooby Doo!

When will it end?