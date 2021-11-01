Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in New Animated Movie

Chris Pratt is taking his talents to another fan-favorite franchise, as he’s set to voice Garfield the cat in a new animated movie from Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment’s Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson. According to THR, Mark Dindal (Chicken Little) is directing the new animated feature film, with a script from Finding Nemo‘s David Reynolds. Garfield creator Jim Davis is an executive producer on the animated film, with Alcon acquiring the rights from Davis. The animation team of DNEG Animation will be behind Garfield. DNEG Animation also provided animation for Disney/20th Century Studios’ Ron’s Gone Wrong.

The first look at Chris Pratt’s Garfield was also released. The image shows Garfield with his arms crossed and giving his signature smirk.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor recently joined the upcoming Super Mario animated movie as the titular Mario, and has contributed his voice to other roles in Pixar’s Onward and the LEGO Movie set of films. The last time fans saw Garfield on the big screen he was voiced by Bill Murray in a self-titled 2004 hybrid film of live-action and animation. There was also a 2006 sequel titled Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. Of course, Garfield has also starred in a successful comic strip after debuting in 1978 with his owner Jon Arbuckle and dog companion Odie.

Pratt will be joined in Super Mario by Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

As for Pratt’s live-action roles, a sequel and spinoffs to Amazon’s The Tomorrow War are in the works. “We had such a fun design process,” director Chris McKay shared. “We talked about the world of these creatures, where they came from, how they were created or raised, and how they were maybe being used. I like world-building experiments, especially when you have the potential of some kind of time travel. I think that a sequel could go in a lot of fun areas and the ethnographic study of the whitespikes in their world and where they came from, and what their purpose was, and all of that kind of thing. So yeah, I think that could be a lot of fun. And with this cast, too, we’re just getting started.”