Samuel L. Jackson & Matthew McConaughey Teamed Up in This $155M Movie That’s Now a Netflix Hit, 29 Years Later

November has been a pretty great month for Netflix subscribers, and not just because Stranger Things Season 5’s first four episodes will debut towards the end of the month. The beginning of the month saw the addition of some newer holiday-themed movies like A Very Vintage Christmas as well a host of fan-favorite movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dr. Dolittle, Back to the Future, and Baby Driver. It also saw the addition of Just Mercy, a courtroom movie starring Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson that received positive reviews when first released in 2019. But it’s a combination of those latter two categories taht we’re going to be focusing on today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specifically, a ’90s courtroom movie stuffed from top to bottom with major, A-list talent. That would be Joel Schumacher’s A Time to Kill, featuring Samuel L. Jackson, True Detective star Matthew McConaughey, and Sandra Bullock (who also recently found success on Netflix with her 2007 thriller Premonition).

What Is A Time to Kill About?

image courtesy of warner bros.

A Time to Kill tells the story of lawyer Jake Brigance (McConaughey), who is contacted by Carl Lee Hailey (Jackson), the father of a ten-year-old girl who was abducted, assaulted, and beaten by two white men (Doug Hutchison and Nicky Katt). Brigance tells him that the two men will likely walk away free, so Hailey murders both of his daughter’s assaulters.

Brigance takes on Hailey’s defense, but faces setback after setback, particularly when he tries to get the trial moved to an area where Carl Lee’s fate won’t be at the hands of a very likely all-white jury. Before long, different branches of the Ku Klux Klan descend upon this courthouse town of Canton Mississippi, tearing the town apart and threatening the lives of Hailey’s defense team.

In spite of its focus on race relations and its lofty ambitions, critics mostly felt A Time to Kill to be an average and somewhat predictable courtroom drama. However, Jackson’s impassioned performance is more than enough to make it worth a watch. It also has one of the very best cast lists of the ’90s. Alongside Jackson, Bullock, and McConaughey, the film also features Ashley Judd, Octavia Spencer, M. Emmet Walsh, The Silence of the Lambs‘ Anthony Heald, Chris Cooper, Donald and Kiefer Sutherland, and Oliver Platt.

For the week of 11/10 to 11/16/2025, A Time to Kill was positioned at number six on the list of the Top 10 movies playing for viewers all over the world. Throughout the week, 5.4 million chose to stream Schumacher’s courtroom flick.

In first place was Guillermo del Toro’s hit adaptation of Frankenstein, with a whopping 33.8 million viewers. Other movies ranking higher than A Time to Kill include A Merry Little Ex-Mas, the hit sensation (for 22 weeks and counting) KPop Demon Hunters, In Your Dreams, and Being Eddie. Following the courtroom drama are The Little Things, starring Denzel Washington, A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE, the Liam Neeson action film The Marksman, and Shrek Forever After, which has been playing strong for five weeks.

Which of these movies will you be giving a shot on your night of relaxation? Let us know in the comments.