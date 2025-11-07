Sandra Bullock’s Forgotten 18-Year-Old Horror Movie Becomes Surprising Netflix Success

Right now, the top movie on Netflix in the United States is the streamer’s original movie, A House of Dynamite. Starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, it tells a fictionalized version of how the U.S. government would respond to a launched nuclear missile. It’s done fairly well with critics (it currently sits at 76% on Rotten Tomatoes). However, it’s received a somewhat more divided reaction from general audiences. Even still, considering it’s a star-studded new release, it’s not surprising the film holds the number one spot. What is surprising is that 2007’s thriller Premonition is sitting at the number eight spot on the list.

Even with Sandra Bullock in the lead role, Premonition received praise from just 8% of its 160 reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes. With that said, it did manage to quadruple its $20 million budget when it was released nearly two decades ago.

What Is Premonition About?

In Premonition, Sandra Bullock and the late Julian McMahon star as Linda and Jim Harrison, whose marriage has found itself on the rocks. When Jim goes on a business trip, Linda is informed by the town sheriff that he has died in a car accident yet, the next morning, Linda awakes to find Jim downstairs, alive and well.

However, the day after that, Jim is dead once more, and now her daughter has strange cuts on her face. Linda soon realizes that her life is not currently being lived chronologically, which causes her a lot of trouble with the sheriff and a local doctor who come to believe she is responsible for her husband’s death. Will she be able to save him from his impending collision and, perhaps, save their marriage as well?

Criticism was primarily geared towards the film’s structure, which was essentially deemed cheap version of Memento. However, Bullock’s work was commended by some who felt she gave the film her all in spite of its clichéd script.

Rounding out the top ten in the United States are the hit sensation KPop Demon Hunters, Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers, The Perfect Neighbor, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Despicable Me 3, 2009’s Law Abiding Citizen, and Life of the Party, starring Melissa McCarthy and Molly Gordon. Will you be watching one of those, or can you see yourself giving Premonition a shot in the future?