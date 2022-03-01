Samuel L. Jackson Takes Shot at the Academy Awards After Oscar Snub

Samuel L. Jackson took a shot at The Academy Awards after that snub so long ago. Fans will recall that the beloved actor has only been nominated for the Oscars once, back in 1995 for Pulp Fiction. In a recent interview with The Times, he seemed to think that was a shame and a lot of The Academy’s problems were of their own making. As they scramble to bring the 94th edition of the show together, there have been difficulties securing a host. Along with those issues, were the cutting of certain awards being presented on the telecast. It’s all in flux at the moment. But, Jackson also seems keen to defend the big blockbusters that certain cinema fans have singled out as “what’s wrong with the movies these days.” In the lead-up to the nominees, a lot of fans sitting at home were hoping that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be one of the names called for Best Picture. When that didn’t happen, a lot of people online were disappointed, and Jackson was one of them.

“My wife and I went to see ‘Bugsy,’” Jackson explained. “Damn! They got nominated and I didn’t? I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable shit on screen. Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in ‘Training Day.’ All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like ‘Malcolm X?’ No — we’ll give it to this motherfucker. So maybe I should have won one. But Oscars don’t move the comma on your cheque — it’s about getting asses in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that.”

Then, turning his attention to the Tom Holland vehicle that premiered last year. “They should have an Oscar for the most popular movie. Because that’s what the business is about,” Jackson said about No Way Home, which absolutely rocked the box office. “It did what movies did forever — it got people to a big dark room.”

“All movies are valid,” the star added. “Some go to the cinema to be moved dearly. Some like superheroes. If somebody has more butts on seats it just means your audience is not as broad. There are people who have had successful careers but nobody can recite one line of their parts. I’m the guy who says shit that’s on a T-shirt.”

