Secret Invasion Star Samuel L. Jackson Clears Up Breaking Bad Set Rumor

Samuel L. Jackson has been playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since he appeared in the post-credits scene of Iron Man. The actor has gone on to appear in many MCU films and is currently in production for Disney+’s Secret Invasion series. Jackson is also pretty active on Instagram and has shared some fun little teases for the show. Today, he responded to a tweet from Did You Know Movies and clarified a rumor about filming The Avengers near the Breaking Bad set.

“While filming The Avengers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Samuel L. Jackson discovered Breaking Bad was shooting in the studio across from his own set. He attempted to sneak into the background of a scene dressed as Nick Fury, but the producers caught himand reused his offer for a cameo,” the trivia account shared. “Not true! I just wanted to go into Hermanos & buy some chicken in the background of a scene as myself, but never got the time to do,” Jackson replied. You can check out the interaction below:

In addition to Jackson, Secret Invasion is set to see the return of Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. The rest of the cast includes Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. In the upcoming show, Fury and Talos to stop the Skrulls, who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe. Marvel’s primary overseer on Secret Invasion is Jonathan Schwartz, who just produced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Schwartz recently explained. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

In addition to Secret Invasion, Jackson will also be seen in The Marvels, the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel. The movie will see Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers teaming up with WandaVision‘s grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as well as Jackson’s Fury.

The Marvels is currently set to be released in theaters on February 17, 2023. Secret Invasion does not yet have a release date. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

